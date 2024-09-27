The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Serhii Sukhomlyn named head of Ukraine's Agency for Restoration and Development of Infrastructure

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 27, 2024 9:13 PM 1 min read
Serhii Sukhomlyn has been appointed as head of the Agency for the Restoration and Development of Infrastructure.
Zhytomyr Mayor Serhii Sukhomlyn is pictured in Kyiv, Ukraine, at an unknown date. (Photo by Volodymyr Tarasov/ Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
Former Zhytomyr Mayor Serhii Sukhomlyn has been appointed head of the Agency for the Restoration and Development of Infrastructure, he announced on Facebook on Sept. 27.

Sukhomlyn became mayor of Zhytomyr in November 2015 and resigned at his own request in early September 2024. Before Sukhomlyn, Mustafa Nayyem headed the agency specializing in Ukraine's reconstruction.

Nayyem resigned on June 10 after being prevented from attending the Ukraine Recovery Conference scheduled for June 11-12 in Berlin. In a lengthy Facebook post, he outlined a series of complaints about "systemic obstacles" that limited his ability to do his job, ultimately leading to his decision to resign.

Nayyem's resignation and reshuffles strained relations between Kyiv and Western allies, raising concerns about Ukraine's ability to address the ongoing attacks on its energy infrastructure by Russia, the Financial Times reported on June 10, citing unnamed Ukrainian and Western officials.

Nayyem is also credited as one of the first activists to call for demonstrations in Kyiv in November 2013, marking the beginning of the protest movement that culminated in the EuroMaidan Revolution.

Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
