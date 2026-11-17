Part of the Crimean Bridge collapsed into the Kerch Strait early on Nov. 17, rattling Kremlin supporters and raising fresh questions about Russia's air defenses and the Kremlin's broader strategy for the war in Ukraine.

Ukraine concluded a seven-phase operation with a targeted strike on the bridge connecting the illegally annexed peninsula to mainland Russia, using Flamingo and Neptune missiles, as well as several Ukrainian-made long-range drones. The attack caused part of the bridge's road section to collapse, halting vehicle traffic for an indefinite period. The railway section remains standing but was also damaged.

"The Crimean Bridge is suspending operations until the end of the war," Art Jockey, a Russian military blogger whose Telegram channel has around 80,000 subscribers, wrote.

With the front line largely unchanged, the war is increasingly being shaped by long-range strikes. And among Russian military observers, doubts are growing over whether Moscow can mount an effective response.

Art Jockey argued that Moscow has no way to protect the bridge if Ukraine continues its attacks, adding that Russian air defenses have also failed to shield an oil refinery in Moscow.

"Protecting the bridge against guided drones is inherently a more difficult task, and there are no resources available to address it," the blogger wrote. "Even if one, two, or three attacks are repelled, another strike on the arch will only be a matter of time."

A picture of extensive damage to the Crimean Bridge after a Ukrainian attack overnight on Nov. 17, 2026 (Telegram)

Pro-Russian war correspondent Andrey Filatov said on Telegram that bureaucratic dysfunction within the Russian military and its failure to defeat Ukrainian forces on the battlefield had contributed to an escalation of strikes deep inside Russia and against occupied Crimea.

"Almost five years in, the ground forces, with all their military districts, armies and troop groupings, have been unable to destroy the enemy's armed forces or reach the borders of Donbas with a single soldier on the ground," Filatov, whose Telegram channel has nearly 168,000 subscribers, wrote.

Russian forces lost more ground than they gained in Ukraine for the second consecutive month in October 2026, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). Russian troops gained 139.85 square kilometers (54 square miles) but lost 167.14 square kilometers (64.5 square miles), ISW reported.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has significantly expanded its long-range strike capabilities, surpassing Russia in the number of long-range drones deployed for the first time in March 2026.

Overnight on Nov. 17, Ukraine launched a massive drone attack against Russia, with Russian air defenses intercepting 1,441 drones, according to Russia's Defense Ministry.

Kyiv has not commented on the attack and does not typically disclose the number of drones it launches. However, based on figures previously released by Russia's Defense Ministry, the operation appears to be the largest Ukrainian drone attack on Russia to date.

"The bridge was struck every four to five minutes. The timing was simply unbelievable," wrote pro-Russian military blogger Alexey Vasilyev on Telegram.

Vasilyev claimed that communications played a decisive role in the operation, speculating that Ukrainian forces may have found ways to circumvent Starlink speed restrictions, which were again observed across Ukraine on Nov. 12.

Serhii Beskrestnov, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky, neither confirmed nor denied the theory. Yet he noted that, in what he described as a "coincidence," Ukraine's access to Starshield, the militarized version of Starlink, had been restricted on the eve of the operation, while the bridge was protected by every possible means of electronic warfare.

"The entire Russian technical community is wondering how we managed to establish a stable connection in Crimea," Beskrestnov wrote on Telegram. "Let that remain our little secret."

As cars continue to cross from Crimea to mainland Russia by ferry, Russian rail operator Grand Service Express reported that rail traffic over the bridge had resumed, with delays of up to eight hours.

Still, Art Jockey urged residents to consider leaving the peninsula, warning that their only alternative could eventually be the Novorossiya Highway, also known as the R-280, which runs through Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories and is regularly targeted by Ukrainian forces. The blogger added that Ukraine has also been targeting bridges along this highway, partially cutting off the route to Taganrog in southwestern Rostov Oblast in recent days.

"The railway bridge, which has already been reopened, is unlikely to remain standing for long. From Zelensky's statement, it's clear that it had already been a target, so I assume they will keep striking it," Art Jockey said.