Fifteen Ukrainians were among the 46 injured when two passenger trains collided in Prague on the morning of Nov. 17, the Ukrainian Embassy in Czechia told Suspilne.

Local Czech media reported that the incident occurred around 7:20 a.m. near Prague’s main train station, when one of the trains ran a stop signal.

The trains were traveling at low speed when they collided, and most passengers only sustained minor to moderate injuries. Rail service resumed at the train station six hours later.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry told journalists that no inquiries had yet been received on the embassy's hotline but that the embassy would continue to monitor the aftermath of the situation.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale war, Czechia has become a refuge for hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians. According to Czech government data, more than 612,000 Ukrainians lived in the country as of 2025, up from more than 589,000 in 2024.