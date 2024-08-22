Skip to content
Zelensky tasks government to approve veterans policy strategy

by Kateryna Denisova August 22, 2024 11:00 PM 2 min read
People in wheelchairs and a man with a prosthetic leg during the Canoe Veteran Camp on May 26, 2024, in Lviv, Ukraine. (Stanislav Ivanov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
President Volodymyr Zelensky tasked Ukraine's government on Aug. 22 to approve the national strategy of veterans policy and the strategy shaping the transition from military service to civilian life.

As of May, there were 1.2 million registered veterans in Ukraine, Deputy Veterans Affairs Minister Maksym Kushnir said. This number is expected to increase to 5-6 million after Russia's full-scale war is over.

Speaking at the International Veterans Forum in Kyiv, Zelensky voiced hope that veterans would strengthen Ukraine's future development and should be fully integrated into social life.

"The key meaning of this policy is heroes. This is respect for the defenders of Ukraine, their protection, real support, effective, without bureaucracy and equally with respect, with the opportunity to further realize themselves for the sake of Ukraine and Ukrainians, for their own development, for the sake of their family, their community, our entire state," the president said.

According to Zelensky's decree, the government must approve a strategy for veteran policy up to 2030 and a strategy for the formation of a transition system from military service to civilian life up to 2032.

Rustem Umerov, Ukraine's defense minister, also said that the government is developing the Veteran+ online application, which will include public services for Ukrainian veterans.

A poll conducted in spring showed that as many as 70% of Ukrainians have friends or family who have fought or are currently fighting at the front line since February 2022.

The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova

Author: Kateryna Denisova
