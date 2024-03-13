Skip to content
Poll: 70% of Ukrainians have friends or relatives with front-line experience

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 13, 2024 10:59 PM 2 min read
A Ukrainian soldier holds his child at the railroad station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine on Nov. 3, 2023 (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
As many as 70% of Ukrainians have friends or family who have fought or are currently fighting at the front line since February 2022, according to a poll by the Sociological Group Rating and the Veterans Affairs Ministry published on March 13.

In July 2022, 54% of Ukrainians said they had friends or family who had gained front-line experience since February 2022. This is similar to the number of respondents, at 55%, who said they had a friend or relative who fought for Ukraine between 2014 and 2021.

In August 2023, then-Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that around a million Ukrainians have become combat veterans since the Russian invasion of Donbas in 2014.

The respondents also voiced extremely high trust in the military, with 94% trusting military personnel and veterans, while 41% believed that they will become veterans in the future.

Men were far more likely to answer that they believe they will become a veteran in the future, with 63% of men agreeing with this statement, compared to 23% of women.

In terms of challenges faced by veterans who return from war, respondents indicated they believed psychological instability, problems with physical health and accessing medical care, and a lack of inclusivity for people with disabilities to be the most likely risks.

Most respondents, or 64%, said that the state is not fulfilling its obligations to veterans, a sharp drop from August 2022, when just 19% of respondents said the state is not fulfilling its obligations to veterans.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.