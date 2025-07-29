Zelensky signs law allowing citizens over 60 to join military during wartime

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a bill on July 29 allowing Ukrainian citizens over the age of 60 to voluntarily enlist in the military during martial law, the parliament's website shows.

The measure enables older volunteers to serve in non-combat and specialized roles, expanding Ukraine's recruitment pool amid continued manpower shortages.

Under the new law, people over 60 may sign a one-year contract for military service if they pass a medical commission and are approved by a unit commander. Officer candidates must also be cleared by the General Staff or relevant military authorities.

Each new recruit will undergo a two-month probationary period. If deemed unfit during that time, the contract may be terminated early. The law does not establish a maximum age limit for service, but all contracts will be voided automatically once martial law ends.

Ukraine faced serious manpower shortages in late 2024 amid a heavy Russian offensive in Donetsk Oblast. The Ukrainian leadership has sought to alleviate the crisis by broadening the mobilization pool and offering new incentives for volunteers.

In April 2024, Kyiv lowered the draft age from 27 to 25. In February 2025, the country introduced one-year contracts for 18-24-year-old volunteers with added financial incentives.

The new law is expected to help address staffing gaps in technical, logistical, and support units, where experienced professionals are in high demand.