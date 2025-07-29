Become a member
16 killed, 35 injured as Russian bombs strike prison in southern Ukraine

1 min read
by Martin Fornusek
16 killed, 35 injured as Russian bombs strike prison in southern Ukraine
The building of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast State (Military) Administration, Zaporizhzhia, south-eastern Ukraine. (Photo for illustrative purposes) (Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian air strikes against southern Zaporizhzhia Oblast overnight on July 29 struck a local prison, killing at least 16 people and injuring 35, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

Moscow's forces struck the Zaporizhzhia district eight times with FAB bombs, destroying prison buildings and damaging nearby houses, Fedorov said.

"The victims are being provided all necessary medical assistance," the governor reported. He did not specify how many inmates or prison staff members may have been among the casualties.

Map of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Oblast. (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)
Martin Fornusek

Senior News Editor

Martin Fornusek is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously worked as a news content editor at the media company Newsmatics and is a contributor to Euromaidan Press. He was also volunteering as an editor and translator at the Czech-language version of Ukraïner. Martin studied at Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, holding a bachelor's degree in security studies and history and a master's degree in conflict and democracy studies.

