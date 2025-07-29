16 killed, 35 injured as Russian bombs strike prison in southern Ukraine

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian air strikes against southern Zaporizhzhia Oblast overnight on July 29 struck a local prison, killing at least 16 people and injuring 35, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

Moscow's forces struck the Zaporizhzhia district eight times with FAB bombs, destroying prison buildings and damaging nearby houses, Fedorov said.

"The victims are being provided all necessary medical assistance," the governor reported. He did not specify how many inmates or prison staff members may have been among the casualties.