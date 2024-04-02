Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, War, Mobilization, Volodymyr Zelensky, Conscription, Russia
Edit post

Zelensky signs several laws on mobilization, making younger men eligible for draft

by Kateryna Hodunova April 2, 2024 9:05 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky in his office on March 28, 2024. (Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed three laws introducing changes to mobilization, according to the website of Ukraine's parliament on April 2.

Zelensky approved laws to lower the maximum age of compulsory military training from 27 to 25, allowing younger men to be mobilized, create the online register for conscripts, and cancel the "partially eligible" status in the military medical examinations.

Ukraine's government aims to update the legal framework around mobilization in order to ramp up its number of available troops in 2024.

Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, is now considering a new draft of the mobilization law after its initial, contentious version was withdrawn. More than 4,000 amendments to the bill have been submitted since its passing in the first reading.

The Verkhovna Rada voted in May 2023 to lower the maximum age of compulsory military training to 25. Only men who are over the age of compulsory military training can be mobilized for the war effort.

According to the Defense Ministry, lowering the age of compulsory military training will reduce unnecessary expenses and allow more men who are fit for military service to be mobilized.

The Verkhovna Rada also approved a law on March 21 that cancels the "partially eligible" status in the medical reports, which indicates certain health issues and allows conscripts to be exempt from specific kinds of military service.

From April 2, there will be only two categories in the medical reports, "eligible" and "non-eligible." The person who was previously examined as "partially eligible" must be re-examined.

The conscripts can also go through 12-month treatment without mandatory medical examination, be exempted from serving due to the need to take care of sick children under the age of 14 years old, and go on a vacation after childbirth or getting wounded, according to the newly introduced law.

The law on the online register of conscripts is "vital for Ukraine's capabilities" and will allow the gathering, processing, and use of military information to be quicker, the ministry said in January.

The law aims to improve the military records of recruits, reservists, and conscripts and to create a system of online documents certifying the military register status.

Zelensky signs decree on transferring some conscripts to reserve in spring 2024
President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on March 7 ordering to transfer some conscripts of compulsory basic military service to the reserve in the spring of 2024.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:12 PM

Bloomberg: Biden calls Xi, Ukraine likely on the agenda.

A senior administration official told reporters at a briefing that Biden would reiterate "that China should use its leverage with Russia and Iran to enhance stability, both around the war in Ukraine and amid turmoil in the Middle East."
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.