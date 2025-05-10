Speaking at a press conference in Kyiv on May 10, President Volodymyr Zelensky rebuked the idea of a demilitarized zone in the war and emphasized the importance of first securing a ceasefire.
"We agreed that a full and unconditional ceasefire must begin on Monday, May 12, for at least 30 days. We jointly demand this from Russia, and we know we are supported in this by the United States," Zelensky said.
The announcement follows mounting fears that the two nuclear-armed countries were on the brink of engaging in another full-scale war.
Ukrainian media outlet ZN.UA reported on May 10 that their law enforcement sources confirmed an ongoing probe by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau into suspected embezzlement, money laundering and bribery.
Iran is preparing to send Russia Fath-360 short-range ballistic missile launchers, Reuters reported on May 9, citing Western security and regional officials familiar with the matter.
"Ukraine and all allies are ready for a complete unconditional ceasefire on land, in the air, and at sea for at least 30 days, starting as early as Monday," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote.
U.S. President Donald Trump has acknowledged in private that Russia is difficult to negotiate with because they "want the whole thing," referring to Ukraine, the WSJ reported, citing sources familiar with the comments.
The visit marks Merz’s first trip to Ukraine, and the first time all four leaders have travelled there together.
A notice about the airspace closure was published on the U.S. Defense Department's NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) website on May 10, as cited by Ukrainian defense news outlet Militarnyi.
"As in the past, it is now for Russia to show its willingness to achieve peace," the EU's statement reads.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov rejected the idea of a 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, claiming in an interview with ABC News on May 10 that it would be "an advantage" for Ukraine.
"Our involvement in the war was justifiable, and this belongs to our sovereign rights," North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un said. "I regard this as part of the sacred mission we must execute for our brothers and comrades-in-arms."
Zelensky says demilitarized zone idea 'dead,' European Pravda reports
Speaking at a press conference in Kyiv on May 10, President Volodymyr Zelensky rebuked the idea of establishing a demilitarized zone in the war with Russia.
Zelensky said that the idea of a demilitarized zone is "dead" and emphasized the importance of first securing a ceasefire, European Pravda reported.
The idea of a demilitarized zone as a potential solution to Russia's war in Ukraine was first floated by United States special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg. During a Fox News interview on May 7, Kellogg said that Kyiv had proposed creating a demilitarized zone jointly controlled by Ukraine and Russia.
Kellogg described the proposal as a buffer zone with both sides pulling back 15 kilometers, creating a 30-kilometer area monitored by observers from third countries.
At the press conference, Zelensky suggested that Ukraine did not propose creating a demilitarized zone, contradicting Kellogg's statements.
"The question of the demilitarized zone, the disengagement of troops, I heard about it in the media and not only in the media, from many different people, from many intelligence agencies. Officially, Ukraine did not receive anything like that. But... everyone is looking for opportunities to conduct experiments on us," Zelensky said.
Zelensky also commented on the complexities of the frontline situation and logistical challenges of a demilitarized zone.
"The issue of a demilitarized zone of 15 km in both directions - and why 15? And from which line will we count, from the border, from which contact line... Even if we talk about 15 km, what will we do with Kherson? This means that there will be no our troops in Kherson. If there will be no our troops in Kherson - we will not have Kherson," the president said.
According to Zelensky, establishing a demilitarized zone would jeopardize Kyiv's control of key Ukrainian cities.
"If... we agree to a buffer zone and withdraw 15 kilometers from cities like Kherson, Kharkiv, and Sumy, everyone will have what seems to be peace, but the war will continue in them, because artillery will fly over them. Therefore, it is premature to talk about this today and the idea is currently dead," Zelensky said.
At the same press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine and its European allies demanded that Russia agree to an unconditional 30-day ceasefire starting on May 12. However, the Kremlin said that it will reject a ceasefire for as long as Ukraine receives Western weapons.