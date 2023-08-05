Zelensky: Russian attack kills, wounds civilians in Kharkiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast with a guided aerial bomb, killing and wounding civilians late on Aug. 5, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Telegram.

He did not provide an exact casualty figure in the attack on a local blood transfusion center. He said that firefighters are working to extinguish a fire at the site in Kupiansk.

"This war crime alone says everything about Russia's aggression," Zelensky said. "Beasts that destroy everything that simply allows us to live."

Ever since Ukraine liberated swathes of Kharkiv Oblast, including Kupiansk, in September 2022, Russian forces have continued to regularly shell the region, putting civilians in danger.

Earlier on Aug. 5, blasts were also reported in Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi, and Zhytomyr oblasts.

In Zaporizhzhia, Russian forces attacked aircraft engine manufacturer Motor Sich's facility.