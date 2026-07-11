KI logo
Politics

Zelensky plans diplomatic changes amid air defense crisis

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Dmytro Basmat
Zelensky plans diplomatic changes amid air defense crisis
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives to attend a press conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, on April 14, 2026. (Photo by Emmanuele Contini/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on July 11 that he is preparing changes to Ukraine’s “diplomatic efforts” to accelerate weapons deliveries from allies, as Ukraine's stockpile of Patriot air defense missiles has run dry.

"We need a new quality of engagement with Ukraine’s partners to ensure the implementation of our agreements on weapons supplies," Zelensky said in his evening address. "The agreements reached at the leaders’ level must be implemented much faster and in full."

The comments come as Kyiv's stocks of munitions for U.S.-made Patriot systems — the only air defense system capable of shooting down Russian ballistic missiles — has dried up, leaving civilian neighborhoods and critical infrastructure vulnerable amid an onslaught of devastating Russian strikes.

Zelensky said that the unspecified changes to Ukraine's diplomatic corps would aim to quickly move on the licensed production of Patriot missiles after U.S. President Donald Trump's apparent green light of the initiative at the NATO summit on July 8.

The president added that the changes would also focus on swiftly securing the $80 billion in pledge defense aid for 2026, as well as work on Europe's own domestically-produced anti-ballistic systems.

The president did not comment on which officials would be part of the shuffle or what posts would be impacted. The scale of the anticipated shuffle was not immediately clear.

Ukraine has been sounding the alarm on its air defense shortage for months, but the crisis reached a peak during a Russian mass missile and drone attack against Kyiv and the surrounding region on July 6.

With no reserves of PAC-3 interceptors, Ukraine was unable to stop any of the 23 ballistic missiles and six hypersonic Zircon missiles that Russia launched against the capital. The attack killed at least 26 people and injured dozens of civilians.

A smaller attack on the capital overnight on July 11 injured another 12 people.

Zelensky said on July 9 that Ukraine expects to receive a support package from the U.S. "in the coming days," though he did not specify what it would contain.

read also

Ukraine’s ambassador to Poland commemorates Volyn massacres as history unsettles Kyiv-Warsaw relations
Moldova to receive largest-ever EU air defense support package, officials say


WarPatriot Air Defense SystemAir defenseUkraineMilitary aidDiplomacyEuropean allies
Avatar
Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a Senior News Editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Sunday, July 12
Zelensky plans diplomatic changes amid air defense crisis.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on July 11 that he is preparing changes to Ukraine’s “diplomatic efforts” to accelerate weapons deliveries from allies, as Ukraine's stockpile of Patriot air defense missiles has run dry.

Saturday, July 11
 (Updated:  )
Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv injures 12.

Russia launched 12 missiles overnight, including six Iskander-M and S-400 ballistic missiles, four Kh-59 and Kh-69 cruise missiles, and two Kh-31 anti-radiation missiles, alongside 121 attack and decoy drones, Ukraine's Air Force said.

Friday, July 10
Show More

Editors' Picks