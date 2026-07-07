'Europe needs its own effective anti-ballistic system,' Zelensky tells NATO Summit

President Volodymyr Zelensky repeated Europe's need for its own "effective anti-ballistic systems and missiles" at the NATO Summit in Ankara on July 7, warning that ballistic missiles remain "Russia's last major advantage."

Zelensky's call for an anti-ballistic system comes a day after Russia launched a massive missile and drone strike on Kyiv, killing 26 in the second large-scale attack on the capital in four days.

Critically short on supplies of U.S.-produced Patriot PAC-3 interceptors, which are capable of shooting down ballistic missiles, Ukraine's air defense is being overwhelmed by the escalation of Russian attacks on Kyiv in recent weeks.

The Ukrainian president urged European allies that their need for affordable, mass-produced anti-ballistic systems "cannot wait until 2030 or beyond," and needs to be met "as soon as possible, in fact, today."

"It's about providing the strongest possible protection. First of all protection for hundreds of millions of Europeans, and that protection is needed today, not years from now," Zelensky said in his address at the Defense Industry Forum.

Zelensky once again pleaded to Western allies for more air defense missiles to counter ballistic missiles, while adding that Ukraine is developing its own anti-ballistic ammunition and hopes "it will deliver real strong results."

The president stressed that Ukraine's current priority is securing more air defense missiles to counter ballistic missiles, which Russia has increasingly used in recent massive attacks on cities far from the front.

Zelensky said that discussions with the U.S. on a potential Patriot missile production license are underway and called on Western allies to support Kyiv in the negotiations.

"We are capable of doing everything else ourselves, but when it comes to air defense, we need our partners' determination," Zelensky said.

"Please, let more determination and more decisions for air defense be one of the key outcomes of this NATO summit in Ankara."