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'Europe needs its own effective anti-ballistic system,' Zelensky tells NATO Summit

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by Asami Terajima
'Europe needs its own effective anti-ballistic system,' Zelensky tells NATO Summit
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers a speech at a podium during the Defense Industry Forum held within the 36th NATO Heads of State and Government Summit in Ankara, Turkiye, on July 7, 2026. (Akin Celiktas/Anadolu via Getty Images)

President Volodymyr Zelensky repeated Europe's need for its own "effective anti-ballistic systems and missiles" at the NATO Summit in Ankara on July 7, warning that ballistic missiles remain "Russia's last major advantage."

Zelensky's call for an anti-ballistic system comes a day after Russia launched a massive missile and drone strike on Kyiv, killing 26 in the second large-scale attack on the capital in four days.

Critically short on supplies of U.S.-produced Patriot PAC-3 interceptors, which are capable of shooting down ballistic missiles, Ukraine's air defense is being overwhelmed by the escalation of Russian attacks on Kyiv in recent weeks.

The Ukrainian president urged European allies that their need for affordable, mass-produced anti-ballistic systems "cannot wait until 2030 or beyond," and needs to be met "as soon as possible, in fact, today."

"It's about providing the strongest possible protection. First of all protection for hundreds of millions of Europeans, and that protection is needed today, not years from now," Zelensky said in his address at the Defense Industry Forum.

Zelensky once again pleaded to Western allies for more air defense missiles to counter ballistic missiles, while adding that Ukraine is developing its own anti-ballistic ammunition and hopes "it will deliver real strong results."

The president stressed that Ukraine's current priority is securing more air defense missiles to counter ballistic missiles, which Russia has increasingly used in recent massive attacks on cities far from the front.

Zelensky said that discussions with the U.S. on a potential Patriot missile production license are underway and called on Western allies to support Kyiv in the negotiations.

"We are capable of doing everything else ourselves, but when it comes to air defense, we need our partners' determination," Zelensky said.

"Please, let more determination and more decisions for air defense be one of the key outcomes of this NATO summit in Ankara."

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‘We have nothing to use’ — Kyiv currently defenseless against Russia’s ballistic missiles
Patriot Air Defense SystemBallistic missileMissilesAir defenseUkrainian weaponsUkraineRussiaMissile attackDefense Industry
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Asami Terajima

Reporter

Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering Ukrainian military affairs and front-line developments. She is the co-author of the weekly War Notes newsletter. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post, focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment, and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor's degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was also featured on the Media Development Foundation's 2023 "25 under 25: Young and Bold" list of emerging media makers in Ukraine. She is among the finalists for the U.K.'s One World Media Award 2026 in the Print category and the French Bayeux Calvados-Normandy award 2025 for war correspondents in the Young Reporter category.

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