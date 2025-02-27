The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Ireland, Volodymyr Zelensky, Diplomacy
Edit post

Zelensky meets Irish prime minister ahead of Washington visit

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 27, 2025 5:07 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin on Feb. 27, 2025, at Shannon International Airport in County Clare, Ireland. (Micheal Martin / X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin on Feb. 27 at Shannon International Airport in County Clare, Ireland.

Zelensky's visit to Ireland comes before his planned talks with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Feb. 28, where he is expected to sign a minerals agreement with the U.S.

The president thanked Ireland for its support of Ukrainians who fled Russia's full-scale invasion. The country has taken in nearly 100,000 Ukrainian refugees since 2022.

Speaking after the meeting, Martin said Zelensky was "very thankful to the people of Ireland for our sustained support for the people of Ukraine."

"We discussed how, together with the EU, we can advance a just, sustainable, and durable peace in Ukraine," Martin added.

While Ireland maintains a policy of military neutrality and is not a NATO member, Dublin has provided over 380 million euros ($420 million) in humanitarian, economic, and non-lethal defense support to Ukraine.

US, Russia hold next round of talks in Turkey focused on embassy work
A Russian delegation arrived at the residency of the U.S. Consul General in Istanbul, starting the second round of Russian-U.S. talks, the state news agency TASS reported on Feb. 27.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.