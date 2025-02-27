Zelensky meets Irish prime minister ahead of Washington visit

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin on Feb. 27 at Shannon International Airport in County Clare, Ireland.

Zelensky's visit to Ireland comes before his planned talks with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Feb. 28, where he is expected to sign a minerals agreement with the U.S.

The president thanked Ireland for its support of Ukrainians who fled Russia's full-scale invasion. The country has taken in nearly 100,000 Ukrainian refugees since 2022.

⁦@MichealMartinTD⁩ meets Pres Zelensky ⁦@ShannonAirport⁩ he’s very happy to land & meet Taoiseach & thank him for his support & Irelands support for Ukrainian citizens here ⁦@rtenews⁩ pic.twitter.com/ITFDG1x7Lt February 27, 2025

Speaking after the meeting, Martin said Zelensky was "very thankful to the people of Ireland for our sustained support for the people of Ukraine."

"We discussed how, together with the EU, we can advance a just, sustainable, and durable peace in Ukraine," Martin added.

While Ireland maintains a policy of military neutrality and is not a NATO member, Dublin has provided over 380 million euros ($420 million) in humanitarian, economic, and non-lethal defense support to Ukraine.