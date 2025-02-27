The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

US, Russia begin next round of talks in Turkey focused on embassy work

by Martin Fornusek February 27, 2025 9:31 AM 1 min read
The Russian and U.S. flags. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian delegation arrived at the residency of the U.S. Consul General in Istanbul, starting the second round of Russian-U.S. talks, the state news agency TASS reported on Feb. 27.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced on Feb. 26 that Washington and Moscow would hold a second round of talks in Turkey, just over a week after delegates from the two countries met in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 18 for their first direct talks since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The second meeting will not include discussions on Ukraine, a U.S. State Department spokesperson told the media. According to Lavrov, the deliberations will focus on embassy operations.

The meeting will be held behind closed doors. The composition of the two delegations was not disclosed.

Author: Martin Fornusek
US author explains Donald Trump’s Russia, KGB connections.

Craig Unger is an American journalist and writer who has written two books on Donald Trump’s connections to Russia’s security services and the Russian mafia stretching all the way back to the 1980s. Unger says he is “absolutely certain” that the U.S. president is a Russian asset whose current actions are benefiting Russian President Vladimir Putin, and destroying relationships with long-time allies.
