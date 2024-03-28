Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, European allies, France, European Parliament, Volodymyr Zelensky
Edit post

Zelensky meets European parliamentary leaders to discuss assistance for Ukraine

by Kateryna Hodunova March 28, 2024 10:16 PM 2 min read
Volodymyr Zelensky met with a delegation of the European Parliament's Renew Europe political group on March 28, 2024. (Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky held meetings with the European Parliament's Renew Europe political group and the French National Assembly delegations on March 28, the Presidential Office reported.

During the meeting with the European Parliament's Renew Europe political group, headed by its president Valerie Hayer, parties discussed the issue of expediting military assistance to Ukraine from European capitals, as well as the process of Ukraine's further European integration.

Zelensky recalled that Kyiv has fulfilled all four recommendations of the European Commission set out in the annual Enlargement Package, stressing that Ukraine is determined to maintain "a high pace of integration into the European Union."

"It is a foreign policy priority of our country and an integral part of the security of Ukraine and the entire European space," Zelensky said.

The issue of Russian propaganda in Europe was also one of the discussion topics.

During the meeting with the French National Assembly delegation, including its president, Yael Braun-Pivet, Zelensky thanked for the recent endorsement of the Agreement on security cooperation between Ukraine and France, which was signed on Feb. 16.

"This is an important signal for other countries to make decisions on signing corresponding documents," Zelensky said.

The parties also discussed cooperation in the defense sector and the priority needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, paying particular attention to the recent proposals of French President Emmanuel Macron to expand support for Ukraine in opposing Russia.

Previously, Macron promised to come to Kyiv and bring "specific solutions" for the war without mentioning a specific timeline for the visit. On March 11, media reports said that Macron would visit Ukraine in the coming weeks.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
