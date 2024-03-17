Macron promises to visit Kyiv with 'specific solutions' for the war

This audio is created with AI assistance

French President Emmanuel Macron promised to come to Kyiv and bring "specific solutions" for the war, in an interview published on March 16.

"I will definitely come. I have a rule that my visit should be as useful as possible for Ukraine," Macron said in the interview with Ukrainian journalist Nataliia Moseichuk.

Macron made headlines in February when he said that deploying Western troops to Ukraine has not been ruled out. He again refused to rule out the possibility in a March 14 interview, though said today's situation does not call for it.

In the interview with Moseichuk, Macron said that he is confident that the European Union will allocate additional funding to Ukraine, and that "I will be able to come to Ukraine with specific proposals, with specific solutions."

"When I physically arrive, it will mean that there will be a strong message and new directions of cooperation."

Macron did not give a timeline for a visit during the interview. On March 11, media reports said that Macron would visit Ukraine in the coming weeks. An earlier visit scheduled in February was postponed due to reported security concerns.

On March 15, Macron met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Berlin and announced a series of initiatives to support Ukraine including weapons purchases.