News Feed, Ukraine, War, Emmanuel Macron, France, EU, Russia
Edit post

Macron promises to visit Kyiv with 'specific solutions' for the war

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 17, 2024 12:06 PM 2 min read
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a press conference at the end of the international conference aimed at strengthening Western support for Ukraine, at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris, on Feb. 26, 2024. (Gonzalo Fuentes/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

French President Emmanuel Macron promised to come to Kyiv and bring "specific solutions" for the war, in an interview published on March 16.

"I will definitely come. I have a rule that my visit should be as useful as possible for Ukraine," Macron said in the interview with Ukrainian journalist Nataliia Moseichuk.  

Macron made headlines in February when he said that deploying Western troops to Ukraine has not been ruled out. He again refused to rule out the possibility in a March 14 interview, though said today's situation does not call for it.

In the interview with Moseichuk, Macron said that he is confident that the European Union will allocate additional funding to Ukraine, and that "I will be able to come to Ukraine with specific proposals, with specific solutions."

"When I physically arrive, it will mean that there will be a strong message and new directions of cooperation."

Macron did not give a timeline for a visit during the interview. On March 11, media reports said that Macron would visit Ukraine in the coming weeks. An earlier visit scheduled in February was postponed due to reported security concerns.

On March 15, Macron met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Berlin and announced a series of initiatives to support Ukraine including weapons purchases.

Scholz, Macron, Tusk vow more arms purchases, new initiatives for Ukraine
The leaders of Germany, France, and Poland agreed on new initiatives in support of Kyiv, including more weapons purchases and a future coalition on rocket artillery, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reportedly said on March 15 following a Weimar Triangle meeting in Berlin.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
4:33 AM

Mayor: 2 drones shot down over Moscow.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said the drones were intercepted over the city's Domodedovo district. Preliminary reports indicate that there are no casualties.
