News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, Lloyd Austin, Singapore, Ukraine, United States
'Very good' meeting with US defense secretary in Singapore, Zelensky says

by Chris York and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 2, 2024 10:02 AM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky meets U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Singapore (X/President Volodymyr Zelensky)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had a "very good" meeting with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue security forum in Singapore on June 2.

According to a post from Zelensky on social media, the pair discussed "the defense needs of our country, bolstering Ukraine's air defense system, the F-16 coalition, and drafting of a bilateral security agreement."

The meeting came after it was confirmed by the White House that it lifted the ban on the use of some U.S. weapons by Ukraine against Russian territory near Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts.

Ukraine is still banned from using long-range ATACMS missiles against Russian territory.

Zelensky arrived in Singapore on June 1 for the Shangri-La Dialogue security conference and meetings with high-ranking foreign officials, just one day after his visit to Stockholm for the third Nordic-Ukrainian summit.

Security assistance for Ukraine is expected to be one of the key issues discussed at this year's conference, which is organized annually by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), an independent think tank.

Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun is also scheduled to join the event.

The U.S. will soon finalize a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine, the Financial Times (FT) reported on May 30, citing sources.

Over 30 countries have joined the Group of Seven (G7) Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine so far. The U.K., Germany, France, Denmark, Italy, Canada, the Netherlands, Finland, Latvia, Belgium, and Portugal have already signed bilateral agreements with Kyiv.

Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, said earlier in May that "tangible progress" had been made on a similar agreement with the U.S.

FT: US close to signing bilateral security agreement with Ukraine as relations fray
The news comes as unnamed Ukrainian officials told the Financial Times that relations with the U.S. had reached their lowest point since the beginning of the full-scale war.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: Chris York, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
2:31 AM

Romania considers supplying Ukraine with Patriot system, Romanian PM says.

Romania is considering equipping Ukraine with advanced Patriot defense systems to counter Russian attacks. However, President Klaus Iohannis clarified that such a decision would require an approval from an autonomous administrative authority responsible for coordinating national defense and security activities.
1:25 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 10 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 21 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on June 1. Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, and drone attacks.
4:16 PM

Pause in war will benefit Russia, Zelensky says.

If Russia is able to rebuild its forces during a pause in fighting, it will be able to become strong enough to issue ultimatums to Ukraine, such ceding territory, a pledge not to join alliances (such as NATO), or other undesirable conditions, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
