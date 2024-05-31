Skip to content
News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine, Sweden, Northern Europe, Western aid
Edit post

Zelensky arrives in Sweden for Nordic-Ukrainian summit

by Martin Fornusek May 31, 2024 10:57 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gestures as he gives a press conference in Kyiv on Feb. 24, 2023, on the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Stockholm on May 31 for the third Nordic-Ukrainian summit.

"Our top priorities are to ensure more air defense systems for Ukraine, joint defense industry projects, and weapons for our warriors, as well as global efforts to force Russia to make peace," Zelensky said on X.

This comes as only the latest in a series of Zelensky's international travels in recent days. Earlier this week, the president visited Spain, Belgium, and Portugal, concluding three new bilateral security agreements.

In Stockholm, Ukraine's head of state is expected to meet Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere, and Icelandic Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson.

"Ukraine will sign three security agreements in one day, establishing predictable and long-term defense assistance and comprehensive support," Zelensky said.

The previous Nordic-Ukrainian summit took place in May and December 2023. Northern European countries have supported Ukraine since the outbreak of the full-scale invasion, providing extensive military, humanitarian, and other support.

The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
