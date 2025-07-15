Become a member
News Feed

Germany to decide on more Patriots for Ukraine 'within days or weeks'

3 min read
Avatar
by Olena Goncharova
Patriot air defense launchers are seen at a German military base in Sanitz, Germany, on June 11, 2024. (President Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram)

Germany and the United States will decide within days or weeks on sending two U.S.-made Patriot air defense systems to Kyiv, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius announced on July 14 after discussions with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Germany has offered to acquire U.S. Patriot units specifically for transfer to Ukraine, which has recently endured some of the war's most intense Russian attacks.

Speaking from Washington, Pistorius confirmed that working-level talks would continue to finalize agreement details, including the precise number of launchers and missiles, according to Reuters. With a deal secured, he added, the first Patriot unit could arrive in Ukraine within months. Pistorius declined to comment on whether their discussions extended to offensive weapons for Kyiv.

Germany has already donated three of its own Patriot units to Kyiv, retaining nine systems. This number significantly contrasts with the 36 Patriot batteries Germany operated during the height of the Cold War.

Article image

Pistorius received a warm reception in Washington, reflecting Germany's evolving stance as a substantial contributor to NATO's largest military buildup since the Cold War. For decades, Germany had lagged in defense spending.

Now, as European officials express concern over potential future Russian aggression and anticipate a possible drawdown of U.S. forces, Germany has relaxed its constitutional debt brake. This move aims to meet NATO's new core military spending target of 3.5% of national output by 2029, boosting German defense spending to 162 billion euros (approximately $189 billion USD) in 2029.

Pistorius also revealed that Berlin submitted a letter of request to Washington for the purchase of U.S. Typhon missile launchers. He characterized the Typhon system as a potential interim solution while European partners advance their own land-based long-range weapons development.

"Together with Great Britain and other partners, we are developing land-based long-range systems, but this will take 7 to 10 years," Pistorius told reporters. "This is why we need a stop-gap solution." The Typhon, capable of launching missiles with a range of approximately 2,000 km (1,243 miles), could bridge the gap until European ground-launched long-range weapons are ready, serving as an interim measure until the deployment of U.S. long-range missiles to Germany, currently scheduled from 2026.

Another central topic in Pistorius' talks in Washington was an ongoing review of the U.S. global force posture. This review could result in troop reductions in Europe, where approximately 80,000 U.S. soldiers are stationed, with around 40,000 in Germany. European allies have consistently urged Washington to ensure any drawdown is coordinated to prevent capability gaps that might leave NATO members vulnerable to Russian aggression.

Avatar
Olena Goncharova

Head of North America desk

Olena Goncharova is the Head of North America desk at The Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

