News Feed

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,036,290 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Drone operators of the 3rd Assault Brigade work at positions near the frontline in Borova, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, on Feb. 12, 2025. (Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Russia has lost 1,036,290 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 15.

The number includes 1,230 casualties that Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,022 tanks, 22,993 armored fighting vehicles, 55,147 vehicles and fuel tanks, 30,346 artillery systems, 1,440 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,194 air defense systems, 421 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 45,880 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

WarUkraineRussian armed forcesRussiaRussian lossesGeneral Staff

The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

News Feed
