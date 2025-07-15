General Staff: Russia has lost 1,036,290 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 1,036,290 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 15.

The number includes 1,230 casualties that Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,022 tanks, 22,993 armored fighting vehicles, 55,147 vehicles and fuel tanks, 30,346 artillery systems, 1,440 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,194 air defense systems, 421 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 45,880 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.