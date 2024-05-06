Yermak: Ukraine aims to finalize security agreement with US in May

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Ukrainian team led by Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak held the fourth round of negotiations with the U.S. on the future bilateral security agreement on May 6, the Presidential Office reported.

Over 30 countries have joined the Group of Seven (G7) Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine so far. The U.K., Germany, France, Denmark, Italy, Canada, the Netherlands, Finland, and Latvia have already signed bilateral agreements with Kyiv.

Ukraine is preparing bilateral security agreements with seven more countries, including the U.S., President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

During the latest talks, Kyiv and Washington discussed "the most fundamental" provisions, the wording of a number of issues, and made "tangible progress" in agreeing on the text of the document, Yermak said.

"We need to speed up the process to finalize the bilateral security agreement this month," Yermak said.

G7 members presented their plan for long-term security commitments for Ukraine at the NATO summit in Vilnius in early July last year.

Under this plan, individual countries would provide bilateral support to help Kyiv repel the ongoing Russian invasion and deter any future aggression.

The security guarantees would entail explicit and long-lasting obligations and bolster Ukraine's ability to resist Russian aggression. The guarantees would also cover sanctions, financial aid, and post-war reconstruction.