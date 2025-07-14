Become a member
Slovakia hints it won't block 18th sanctions package following EU assurances

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Slovakia hints it won't block 18th sanctions package following EU assurances
Robert Fico Prime Minister of Slovakia speaks during a press conference at the end of the European Council Meeting on December 19, 2024 in Brussels, Belgium (Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)

Slovakia is likely to approve the EU's 18th sanctions package against Russia following assurances provided by the bloc to Bratislava, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico hinted on July 14.

"I only just received the draft guarantees, and tomorrow we are approaching the final. If not tomorrow, then on Wednesday or Friday," Fico said.

The EU has been unable to pass the sanctions due to opposition from Slovakia, whose authorities have increasingly aligned themselves with Moscow and have opposed the package due to concerns with the transition away from Russian gas.

The bloc was reportedly expected to reach a full agreement on July 14 ahead of a foreign ministers' meeting the next day that could formally pass the sanctions package.

The European Commission sent Fico a final draft of guaranteed proposals, which he then shared with the leaders of Slovak political parties, the leader said.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, in a letter, urged Fico not to block approval of the sanctions package, warning he could isolate Slovakia within the EU, Radio Prague International reported on July 13.

"We have common interests in ensuring the security of our citizens. Cooperation within the EU and NATO is a prerequisite," Fiala said.

Slovak Agriculture Minister Richard Takac rejected Czechia's call for Bratislava to approve the 18th sanctions package.

"Slovakia will not automatically vote as needed by Brussels simply because the Czech Prime Minister wants us to. For me and the entire government, protecting our national interests is more important than political letters from Prague," he said in a Facebook post.

The EU is close to reaching a full agreement on its 18th sanctions package against Moscow, which will include a new Russian oil price cap, Reuters reported on July 13, citing four sources within the bloc.

The Russian oil price cap is expected to lower the maximum cost per barrel to $47, down from $60, by subtracting 15% from the 22-week average price, and will be revised every six months instead of every three, one of the sources said.



Avatar
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.


