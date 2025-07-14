Slovakia hints it won't block 18th sanctions package following EU assurances

Slovakia is likely to approve the EU's 18th sanctions package against Russia following assurances provided by the bloc to Bratislava, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico hinted on July 14.

"I only just received the draft guarantees, and tomorrow we are approaching the final. If not tomorrow, then on Wednesday or Friday," Fico said.

The EU has been unable to pass the sanctions due to opposition from Slovakia, whose authorities have increasingly aligned themselves with Moscow and have opposed the package due to concerns with the transition away from Russian gas.

The bloc was reportedly expected to reach a full agreement on July 14 ahead of a foreign ministers' meeting the next day that could formally pass the sanctions package.

The European Commission sent Fico a final draft of guaranteed proposals, which he then shared with the leaders of Slovak political parties, the leader said.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, in a letter, urged Fico not to block approval of the sanctions package, warning he could isolate Slovakia within the EU, Radio Prague International reported on July 13.

"We have common interests in ensuring the security of our citizens. Cooperation within the EU and NATO is a prerequisite," Fiala said.

Slovak Agriculture Minister Richard Takac rejected Czechia's call for Bratislava to approve the 18th sanctions package.

"Slovakia will not automatically vote as needed by Brussels simply because the Czech Prime Minister wants us to. For me and the entire government, protecting our national interests is more important than political letters from Prague," he said in a Facebook post.

The EU is close to reaching a full agreement on its 18th sanctions package against Moscow, which will include a new Russian oil price cap, Reuters reported on July 13, citing four sources within the bloc.

The Russian oil price cap is expected to lower the maximum cost per barrel to $47, down from $60, by subtracting 15% from the 22-week average price, and will be revised every six months instead of every three, one of the sources said.

