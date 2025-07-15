Become a member
5 killed, 53 injured in Ukraine as Russia strikes hospitals, residential areas across country

by Martin Fornusek
The aftermath of a Russian attack against Sumy Oblast, Ukraine, overnight on July 15, 2025. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)

Russian forces killed at least five people and injured at least 53, including four children, across Ukrainian regions over the past day, regional authorities reported on July 15.

In Sumy Oblast, 12 people were injured during Russian attacks against Sumy, including a 14-year-old girl, the regional authorities reported.

Three Russian drones also "deliberately targeted" a university in the city, injuring five staff members and a 19-year-old student, according to authorities. A medical facility, cars, and non-residential buildings were also damaged.

Elsewhere in Sumy Oblast, Russia also launched a missile attack against the town of Shostka, damaging a medical facility and injuring another 14-year-old girl, the regional military administration reported. Several residential buildings were damaged.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a 63-year-old woman was injured during Russian attacks against the Nikopol district, Governor Serhii Lysak reported. Russian forces also struck Dnipro with drones overnight, damaging a high-rise building, six houses, and a school, though no injuries were reported.

Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast killed one civilian and injured another in Kostiantynivka, and killed one in Myrnohrad, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Nine other people were injured elsewhere in the region, including four in Rodynske, three in Pokrovsk, and two in Hannivka.

Russia also attacked Kharkiv and nine other towns and villages in Kharkiv Oblast, killing a 57-year-old woman and injuring nine people, including two children, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

In Kherson Oblast, two people were killed in Russian attacks, while 18 more were wounded, said the regional governor, Oleksandr Prokudin. Two high-rise buildings, 12 houses, an agricultural company, and other buildings were damaged.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a 60-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man were injured during Russian attacks against the Polohy district, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov.

Article image
Martin Fornusek

Senior News Editor

Martin Fornusek is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously worked as a news content editor at the media company Newsmatics and is a contributor to Euromaidan Press. He was also volunteering as an editor and translator at the Czech-language version of Ukraïner. Martin studied at Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, holding a bachelor's degree in security studies and history and a master's degree in conflict and democracy studies.

