Zelensky, Harris discuss Ukraine's security, resilience during Munich Conference

by Martin Fornusek February 17, 2024 9:34 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris during the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 17, 2024. (Presidential Office)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 17, with Ukraine's "security and resilience" as the chief topics of discussion, the Presidential Office said.

Despite pressure from the White House and the Senate, the U.S. House of Representatives has so far failed to pass $60 billion in funding for Kyiv, causing U.S. support to largely run dry.

The prospect of Donald Trump's return to the White House casts further doubts on Washington's leadership role in the pro-Ukraine alliance.

During their talks in Munich, Zelensky thanked Harris for the United States' support and leadership that has helped to rally the world and enabled Ukraine to withstand Russian attacks.

"We must continue to stand together – Ukraine and America, all our partners... and prove to (Russian dictator Vladimir) Putin every day that his hatred of people and freedom will never defeat our unity – the unity of the free world," Zelensky said during the meeting.

"Of course, the key issue for us now is to preserve the principled American support. Ukraine and all our warriors need and look forward to a positive vote on the support package. I am grateful to everyone who realizes how much depends on this one vote," the president noted.

Just as the world's security leaders gathered in Munich, Ukrainian troops were forced to withdraw from Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast earlier on Feb. 17, a development linked by many to the delays in U.S. assistance.

In spite of these complications, Harris assured Ukraine's head of state of continued support.

"We will further support your efforts to achieve peace on fair terms. We adhere to the principle that Russia will pay for what it has done for what it has committed. And we will see Ukraine emerge from this war as a free, democratic, and independent country," the U.S. vice president said.

Zelensky in Munich: ‘If Ukraine left alone, Russia will destroy us’
“Keeping Ukraine in the artificial deficits of weapons, particularly in a deficit of artillery and long-range capabilities, allows (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to adapt to the current intensity of the war,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller

7:25 PM

Yermak: Press freedom is 'one of the values we are fighting for'.

Andriy Yermak, Ukraine's Presidential Office head, said that he considers press freedom "one of the most important parts of any democratic society" and "one of the values we are fighting for" when asked about his personal reaction to an investigation accusing the country's security service of surveilling independent journalists.
7:20 PM

Zelensky meets US Senators in Munich, discusses Ukraine aid.

"Held a meeting with the U.S. Senate delegation in Munich. We spoke about Ukraine's main defense needs, namely artillery systems and shells, long-range weapons, electronic warfare systems, and air defense support," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Telegram.
3:10 PM

Alleged drone factory catches fire in Russia's Izhevsk.

A large fire broke out overnight at an industrial enterprise in the city of Izhevsk in Russia's Udmurt Republic, the regional emergency service said on Feb. 17. Russian media previously reported that a shopping mall located at this address had been turned into a drone factory.
3:16 AM

Ukraine using container caravans as alternative to blocked border.

Ukraine's national shipping company,"Ukraine Danube Shipping," (UDP) began to form container caravans as an alternative logistics route across the Danube, bypassing the blocked border in the west of the country, the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development announced on Feb. 16.
