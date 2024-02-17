Zelensky, Harris discuss Ukraine's security, resilience during Munich Conference

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 17, with Ukraine's "security and resilience" as the chief topics of discussion, the Presidential Office said.

Despite pressure from the White House and the Senate, the U.S. House of Representatives has so far failed to pass $60 billion in funding for Kyiv, causing U.S. support to largely run dry.

The prospect of Donald Trump's return to the White House casts further doubts on Washington's leadership role in the pro-Ukraine alliance.

During their talks in Munich, Zelensky thanked Harris for the United States' support and leadership that has helped to rally the world and enabled Ukraine to withstand Russian attacks.

"We must continue to stand together – Ukraine and America, all our partners... and prove to (Russian dictator Vladimir) Putin every day that his hatred of people and freedom will never defeat our unity – the unity of the free world," Zelensky said during the meeting.

"Of course, the key issue for us now is to preserve the principled American support. Ukraine and all our warriors need and look forward to a positive vote on the support package. I am grateful to everyone who realizes how much depends on this one vote," the president noted.

Just as the world's security leaders gathered in Munich, Ukrainian troops were forced to withdraw from Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast earlier on Feb. 17, a development linked by many to the delays in U.S. assistance.

In spite of these complications, Harris assured Ukraine's head of state of continued support.

"We will further support your efforts to achieve peace on fair terms. We adhere to the principle that Russia will pay for what it has done for what it has committed. And we will see Ukraine emerge from this war as a free, democratic, and independent country," the U.S. vice president said.