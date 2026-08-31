Zelensky dismisses presidential adviser on strategic issues in latest decree.

President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Oleksandr Kamyshin, presidential adviser on strategic issues, in a decree issued Aug. 31.

Kamyshin also said he will no longer serve as an adviser, but will continue working in the defense industry, focusing on developing international partnerships and attracting investment for Ukrainian military technology.

"Over these two years, our defense industry has become a strategic sector within the country and has begun to integrate into the defense industrial architecture of Europe and the United States. I thank the President for the trust and the opportunity to be of service," he added.

It remains unclear if another candidate has been selected to take the former adviser's place overseeing strategic issues.

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Zelensky's decree comes as Ukraine's government has faced multiple personnel shuffles in recent months, most notably with the dismissal of former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov that sparked protests in Ukraine.

More than a month after his unexpected dismissal, demonstrators gathered in Kyiv on Aug. 16 for a march demanding the reinstatement of Fedorov.

The former minister led several high-profile defense initiatives during his tenure. Including, disrupting Russian forces' access to Starlink systems, coordinating long-range strikes on Russian logistics in occupied Crimea, and launching military reform, according to Fedorov.