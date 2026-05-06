Got 5 minutes?We would love to hear from you

Take our survey
KI logo
Politics

Zelensky denounces 'Russian scumbags' following deadly strikes on Ukrainian cities ahead of planned ceasefire

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Zelensky denounces 'Russian scumbags' following deadly strikes on Ukrainian cities ahead of planned ceasefire
President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks alongside France's President Emmanuel Macron (not pictured) to members of the media prior to their meeting at the Elysee presidential palace on Sept. 3, 2025, in Paris, France. (Antoine Gyori/Corbis via Getty Images)

President Volodymyr Zelensky on May 5 denounced "cynical" Russian strikes on cities across Ukraine ahead of a planned ceasefire.

"This was an absolutely cynical terrorist strike, with no military justification whatsoever. Not a single day passes without such Russian attacks on our cities and villages. This one strike alone has already claimed 12 lives," Zelensky said of a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia in a post to X.

The attack injured another 39 people, including one person who is in critical condition, while the rest of the victims sustained moderate injuries.

Seven people have been hospitalized, Zelensky said.

"In the evening, the Russian scumbags also launched attacks on Dnipro. As of now, four people were reported killed. My condolences to the families and loved ones," he added.

The same day, another five were killed in Russian strikes on Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, with 13 people injured in the attack.

"It is essential that Russia is forced to end this war. We need silence from such strikes and all others like them every single day, not just for a few hours somewhere out there for 'celebrations.' Life must be protected," Zelensky said.

On May 4, Zelensky announced that Ukraine is declaring a ceasefire beginning at midnight on May 6 after Russian President Vladimir Putin said a temporary two-day "Victory Day ceasefire" on May 8–9 would take place.

Russia has unilaterally declared short-term ceasefires on several occasions without following through on a full truce, including for Orthodox Easter, which fell on April 12 this year.

Russia violated the Easter ceasefire 7,696 times, Ukraine's General Staff reported on April 12.

read also

Ukraine’s culture minister on why culture ‘needs KPIs’ to succeed
Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the country’s culture has finally received the attention it had previously lacked. But Culture Minister Tetyana Berezhna aims for more than mere survival — she envisions a cultural sphere that thrives and becomes a major economic driver for Ukraine. In a conversation with the Kyiv Independent, Berezhna explains why culture needs measurable goals to succeed both nationally and internationally, how her experience in law, economics, and go
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan
Russian attackZaporizhzhia OblastDniproKramatorskVictory Day
Avatar
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, May 6
Wednesday, May 6
Ukraine condemns Egypt for allowing transit of stolen grain.

"Ukraine is a country that has played the role of a reliable food security guarantor for Egypt for many years — and we don't understand why Egyptian partners pay us back by continuing to accept stolen Ukrainian grain," Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote.

Show More

Editors' Picks