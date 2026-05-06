Zelensky denounces 'Russian scumbags' following deadly strikes on Ukrainian cities ahead of planned ceasefire

President Volodymyr Zelensky on May 5 denounced "cynical" Russian strikes on cities across Ukraine ahead of a planned ceasefire.

"This was an absolutely cynical terrorist strike, with no military justification whatsoever. Not a single day passes without such Russian attacks on our cities and villages. This one strike alone has already claimed 12 lives," Zelensky said of a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia in a post to X.

The attack injured another 39 people, including one person who is in critical condition, while the rest of the victims sustained moderate injuries.

Seven people have been hospitalized, Zelensky said.

"In the evening, the Russian scumbags also launched attacks on Dnipro. As of now, four people were reported killed. My condolences to the families and loved ones," he added.

The same day, another five were killed in Russian strikes on Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, with 13 people injured in the attack.

"It is essential that Russia is forced to end this war. We need silence from such strikes and all others like them every single day, not just for a few hours somewhere out there for 'celebrations.' Life must be protected," Zelensky said.

On May 4, Zelensky announced that Ukraine is declaring a ceasefire beginning at midnight on May 6 after Russian President Vladimir Putin said a temporary two-day "Victory Day ceasefire" on May 8–9 would take place.

Russia has unilaterally declared short-term ceasefires on several occasions without following through on a full truce, including for Orthodox Easter, which fell on April 12 this year.

Russia violated the Easter ceasefire 7,696 times, Ukraine's General Staff reported on April 12.