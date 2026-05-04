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Zelensky announces earlier ceasefire starting May 6, ahead of Russia's 'Victory Day truce'

2 min read
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by Sonya Bandouil
Zelensky announces earlier ceasefire starting May 6, ahead of Russia's 'Victory Day truce'
Zelensky holds a phone call with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Jan. 29, 2024. (Volodymyr Zelensky / X)

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukraine is declaring a ceasefire beginning at midnight on May 6, amid Russia's proposal for a temporary Victory Day truce from May 8-9.

Zelensky said on May 4 that Ukraine had still received “no official appeal” from Moscow outlining the terms of the ceasefire that Russian officials have publicly discussed.

“We believe that human life is far more valuable than any anniversary ‘celebration’,” Zelensky wrote, referring to Russia’s upcoming Victory Day commemorations.

He said the proposed ceasefire would begin at 00:00 on the night of May 5–6 and argued that this timeframe would be enough to test whether a genuine pause in fighting could take hold.

“We will act reciprocally starting from that moment,” Zelensky said, adding that it was time for Russia to take concrete steps toward ending the war.

"It is time for Russian leaders to take real steps to end their war, especially since Russia’s Defense Ministry believes it cannot hold a parade in Moscow without Ukraine’s goodwill," he stated.

Earlier on May 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a two-day “Victory Day ceasefire” for May 8–9, while Ukraine said it had not received any formal proposal through official channels.

Kyiv has repeatedly called for a full and unconditional ceasefire, while accusing Russia of violating previous temporary truces, including the Easter ceasefire that Ukrainian officials said saw hundreds of violations.

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The Kyiv IndependentYuliia Taradiuk
UkraineVolodymyr ZelenskyRussiaCeasefire
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Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

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