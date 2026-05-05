17 dead after Russia carries out deadly evening strikes on Kramatorsk, Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine's east

Russia launched attacks on Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast and Zaporizhzhia in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on May 5, killing at least 17 people and injuring 32 others, local authorities said.

Russia struck Zaporizhzhia in southeastern Ukraine with four guided bombs, hitting an automobile repair shop around 4 p.m. local time. The strike also damaged car washes, vehicles, a shop and nearby residential buildings, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

The attack killed 12 people and injured 20 others, including one person who is in ca ritical condition, while the rest sustained moderate injuries.

As police, emergency responders and medical teams worked at the scene, Russian forces also deployed strike drones to the area. Rescue crews continued clearing rubble, with people still believed to be trapped underneath.

A day of mourning has been declared in Zaporizhzhia for those killed in the Russian combined air and drone strike on the regional capital on May 5, Zaporizhzhia City Council Secretary Regina Kharchenko said.

Russian forces struck also Kramatorsk with aerial bombs around 5 p.m. local time. At least five people were killed in the strike on the city center and 12 others were injured, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

The attack also damaged apartment buildings and vehicles, while parts of the city were left without electricity.

As in Zaporizhzhia, search and rescue efforts are continuing in Kramatorsk.

A map showing Russia's occupation of Ukraine's Donbas region as of March 2026. (The Kyiv Independent)

Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts in eastern and southeastern Ukraine lie close to active front lines of Russia's war against Ukraine, making them frequent targets of strikes.

Significant parts of both regions are under Russian occupation. Russian forces began seizing areas of Donetsk Oblast in 2014, while parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast came under occupation following the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.