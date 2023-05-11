Zelensky creates two more military administrations in Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky created two more military administrations in Kherson Oblast. The order issued on May 10 created Vynohradove Village Military Administration and Skadovsk City Military Administration.

Kherson has been a target of many recent Russian attacks. On May 10, a shelling killed a woman in Kherson Oblast’s Kakhovskyi District.

Russian attack on Kherson Oblast's village of Stanislav on May 8, injured six civilians, including a 9-year-old child.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated the west bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, including the regional capital, in November 2022.

The creation of two new military administrations comes amid high hopes for the anticipated counteroffensive. In an interview with the Bild newspaper, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba attempted to tamper the international expectations about the Ukrainian plans.

"If we succeed in liberating our territories with this counteroffensive, you can say it was the last one, but if not, that means we have to prepare for the next counteroffensive," said Kuleba.