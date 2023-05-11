Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Zelensky creates two more military administrations in Kherson Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 11, 2023 7:01 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky created two more military administrations in Kherson Oblast. The order issued on May 10 created Vynohradove Village Military Administration and Skadovsk City Military Administration.

Kherson has been a target of many recent Russian attacks. On May 10, a shelling killed a woman in Kherson Oblast’s Kakhovskyi District.

Russian attack on Kherson Oblast's village of Stanislav on May 8, injured six civilians, including a 9-year-old child.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated the west bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, including the regional capital, in November 2022.

The creation of two new military administrations comes amid high hopes for the anticipated counteroffensive. In an interview with the Bild newspaper, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba attempted to tamper the international expectations about the Ukrainian plans.

"If we succeed in liberating our territories with this counteroffensive, you can say it was the last one, but if not, that means we have to prepare for the next counteroffensive," said Kuleba.

Ukraine war latest: Preliminary findings allege Russian missile fell in Poland in December
Key developments on May 10: * Journalists geolocate 223 military facilities in Russian-occupied Crimea * Kremlin claims no knowledge of Wagner boss’ lack of ammunition complaint * Kuleba says Ukraine may launch more than one counteroffensive * Russia’s Victory Day parade shows material, logisti…
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
