9 injured as Russia attacks Kherson Oblast

Russian troops struck Kherson Oblast's village of Stanislav on May 8, injuring six civilians, including a 9-year-old child, said Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

The Russian military also hit settlements in the Kherson and Beryslav districts, wounding three more people, according to the Prosecutor General's Office.

A village council building, houses, farm buildings, gas pipelines, and power lines were damaged in the attacks, the prosecutors wrote.

Earlier the same day, Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that Russian forces had attacked the region 42 times over the past day.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated the west bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, including the regional capital, in November 2022.

Since Russian troops fled to the east bank, they have shelled Kherson and the west bank daily.