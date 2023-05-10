Russian shelling in Kherson Oblast kills woman

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian shelling has killed a woman in Kherson Oblast’s Kakhovskyi District, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported on May 10.

Russian forces reportedly shelled the district at around 5 p.m. The attack also damaged residential buildings and farms in the area.

Ukraine’s Armed Forces liberated the west bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, including the regional capital, in November 2022. Since Russian troops fled to the east bank, they have shelled Kherson and the west bank relentlessly.

On May 8, Russian troops struck the village of Stanislav in Kherson Oblast on May 8, injuring six civilians, including a nine-year-old child.