News Feed

Zelensky considers Defense Minister Rustem Umerov for ambassador post in US

3 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Denisova
Zelensky considers Defense Minister Rustem Umerov for ambassador post in US
Rustem Umerov stands in the Ukrainian parliament during voting on his nomination as the Ukrainian defense minister in Kyiv on Sept. 6, 2023. (Andrii Nesterenko/AFP via Getty Images)

President Volodymyr Zelensky is considering appointing Defense Minister Rustem Umerov as Ukraine’s next ambassador to the U.S., he announced on July 10 during a press conference in Rome.

Zelensky confirmed plans to replace Ukraine’s current ambassador in Washington, Oksana Markarova, who has held the post since 2021.

He said he will decide who will replace her "in the near future."

"We need a person (as an ambassador to the U.S.) to be strong and to be in the context of the most important thing, in the context of strengthening Ukraine — through weapons, first of all. Therefore, one of my ideas is that it can be Ukraine's defense minister," Zelensky said.

His statement came days after Bloomberg reported that Umerov was on Kyiv's list of the candidates for ambassador to the U.S. along with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna and Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

A source familiar with the matter told the Kyiv Independent on July 7 that the possibility of a new ambassador was discussed in a recent phone call between Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump. According to the source, Kyiv raised the topic, suggesting the change could be "useful for both sides," and added that there are multiple "strong candidates" in the running.

"I am grateful to Oksana Markarova," Zelensky said. "I can't tell you what will be the continuation of her work, a lot depends on her... I would like her to continue working in Ukraine."

Amid growing speculation of a government reshuffle, Zelensky has not ruled out ministerial changes if Umerov is appointed as ambassador.

"If I decide that Defense Minister Rustem Umerov will represent Ukraine in the United States, our key ambassador, that would lead to a serious reshuffle in Ukraine’s government," the president said.

Umerov was appointed Ukraine’s defense minister in September 2023. Prior to that, he served as a member of parliament, headed the State Property Fund, and was part of Ukraine’s delegation to negotiations with Russia at the outset of the full-scale invasion in 2022.

When direct talks between Kyiv and Moscow resumed in 2025, Umerov led the Ukrainian delegation in two rounds of negotiations.

At the beginning of the year, the Defense Ministry came under scrutiny as Umerov facing investigation over alleged abuse of power.

Pro-reform MPs and anti-corruption activists have lambasted him for what they saw as efforts to destroy the independence of the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA), which was created in 2022 to make defense procurement more transparent and counter corruption.

Avatar
Kateryna Denisova

News Editor

Kateryna Denisova works as a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a news editor at the NV media outlet for four years, covering mainly Ukrainian and international politics. Kateryna holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko University of Kyiv. She also was a fellow at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

