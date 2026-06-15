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Soldiers who decline new contracts will keep serving until demobilization, Defense Ministry says

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by Francis Farrell
Soldiers who decline new contracts will keep serving until demobilization, Defense Ministry says
Soldiers from the "Black Sky" battalion of the Spartan Brigade calibrate an agricultural drone converted into a frontline cargo delivery vehicle at an undisclosed location in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine, on June 14, 2025. (Florent Vergnes / AFP / Getty Images)

Ukraine's Defense Ministry has clarified changes to military service rules, confirming that those who do not sign the newly introduced contracts will continue to serve until demobilization.

The landmark changes — focusing on fixed-term contracts, upgraded compensation, and special conditions for infantry and assault roles — were designed by the Defense Ministry under recently appointed Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov to alleviate the acute manpower crisis in Ukraine's military.

Several new types of contracts, each with a set compensation package, time frame, and conditions for discharge and exemption from further mobilization upon completion, can be signed by Ukrainian soldiers, both contract and mobilized, as well as by civilians looking to newly enlist.

The comments came during a June 15 briefing for journalists at the ministry in Kyiv by Deputy Defense Minister Mstyslav Banik, after the changes sparked a wave of discussion in Ukraine.

"Military personnel (who don't sign the new contracts now) will serve until demobilization. In terms of money, they will receive all the same," Banik said.

The reforms aim to strike a difficult balance: responding to long-standing calls from the military and society for fixed terms of service, while preventing large-scale demobilization and the discharge of experienced soldiers that could seriously damage Ukraine's war effort.

Under the new contract, which can be signed starting from June 15, non-combat roles will now receive a minimum base pay of Hr 30,000 ($670), up from Hr 20,000 ($335).

Ukrainian infantrymen — who often spend several months on positions due to a lack of replenishments and the difficulty of rotation — will receive Hr 300,000 ($6,700) for a month spent on the zero line.

The pay raise will affect all infantrymen, both those who have signed the new contracts and those who continue serving after mobilization, Banik said.

Reflecting the dire shortage of infantry and assault soldiers and the grueling, drone-dominated conditions they fight in on the front line, Ukraine's foot soldiers will also receive the most generous terms of service, with contracts as short as 10 months.

For other combat roles, including drone operators, artillerymen, and medics, 24-month fixed contracts will be offered, also with a 6-month grace period upon completion.

The package also includes reforms to the current system of transfer between units, which has long been a pain point for soldiers stuck in poorly run brigades, and often leads to soldiers going AWOL for the purpose of transferring to a more desirable unit.

According to Fedorov, transfers within a corps (made up of around five brigades) will be made possible through the Armiia+ app without extra bureaucracy, while return from AWOL to the most effective combat units will also be fast-tracked.

While the changes were welcomed by some, others criticized them for creating divides in the military between infantry, other roles, and rear positions, or expressed distrust that the state would honor the promised conditions of discharge.

As an example, when Ukraine's parliament passed major reforms to mobilization in 2024, one provision in the new law included provisions for demobilization after 36 months of service, but was removed at the last minute after a reported intervention from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

According to Banik, the funds for the upgraded package would come from with the ministry's current budget.

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Pay raises, fixed terms, and more foreigners: Ukraine announces landmark military service reforms
UkraineRussiaMobilizationInfantryDefense MinistryMykhailo Fedorov
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Francis Farrell

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Francis Farrell is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is the co-author of War Notes, the Kyiv Independent's weekly newsletter about the war. For the second year in a row, the Kyiv Independent received a grant from the Charles Douglas-Home Memorial Trust to support his front-line reporting for the year 2025-2026. Francis won the Prix Bayeux Calvados-Normandy for war correspondents in the young reporter category in 2023, and was nominated for the European Press Prize in 2024. Francis speaks Ukrainian and Hungarian and is an alumnus of Leiden University in The Hague and University College London. He has previously worked as a managing editor at the online media project Lossi 36, as a freelance journalist and documentary photographer, and at the OSCE and Council of Europe field missions in Albania and Ukraine.

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