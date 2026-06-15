Russian Tu-22M3 bomber crashes during landing in Irkutsk Oblast

A Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber crashed while approaching for landing during a training flight in Russia's Irkutsk Oblast, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"There was no damage on the ground. The aircraft was conducting a flight without ammunition. A commission from the Russian Aerospace Forces' high command is working at the crash site," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Russian authorities said the aircraft was not carrying any ammunition and that there was no damage on the ground. A commission from the Russian Aerospace Forces' high command has been dispatched to investigate the incident.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the circumstances of the crash.

The Tu-22M3 is a Soviet-designed supersonic long-range strategic bomber and missile carrier that entered service in the 1980s.

Russia has extensively used the aircraft during its full-scale war against Ukraine to launch Kh-22 and Kh-32 cruise missiles.

In April 2024, Ukraine reported downing a Tu-22M3 for the first time since the start of the full-scale war, saying the aircraft had been hit some 300 kilometers (186 miles) from the border.