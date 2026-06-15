EU hits Russia with new sanctions over attacks on Ukraine, targeting energy revenues and propaganda

The Council of the EU on June 15 adopted a new round of sanctions against Russia over its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, targeting energy revenues, the military-industrial complex, and propagandists, EU's top diplomat Kaja Kallas said.

The package comes in response to Russia's recent attacks on Ukraine, including a latest large-scale strike, which was primarily directed at Kyiv and targeted residential buildings and the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, an iconic 11th-century Ukrainian monastery, leaving dozens of casualties.

The unveiled sanctions target Russian shadow fleet, human rights violations, and "networks that fuel Moscow's hybrid attacks against Europe."

"Every measure further restricts Russia's room for manoeuvre," Kallas said.

The new sanctions lists include 34 Russian individuals and 47 entities, according to the statement.

It also targets several prominent Russian propagandists, including Alexandra Jost, a blogger known on X under the name "Sasha meets Russia" and Maria Volkonskaya, the editor-in-chief of the Russian state-controlled newspaper Krymskaya Gazeta.

In parallel, the EU is working on its 21st sanctions package against Russia, which is expected to contain several significant measures, including a freeze on the current pricing mechanism for Russia energy imports until the end of 2026. This would prevent Moscow from profiting from higher prices driven by the U.S. war on Iran.

According to Kallas, Western sanctions have already cost Russia an estimated 1–1.3 trillion euros ($1.1-1.5 trillion)

"Brick by brick, we are collapsing the foundations of Russia's war economy," she added.