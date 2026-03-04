KI logo
War

Putin increases Russia's regular army personnel to nearly 2.4 million

2 min read
Avatar
by Yuliia Taradiuk
Putin increases Russia's regular army personnel to nearly 2.4 million
Russian tanks roll on Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in central Moscow on May 9, 2025. Russia celebrates the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two (WWII). (Stringer/AFP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on March 4 expanding the Russian regular army to nearly 2.4 million personnel, according to a Russian legal acts website.

This is not the first time Russia has expanded its army since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, with Putin having signed a similar decree in September 2024.

Russia's regular army has grown to 2,391,770 personnel. Of these, 1,502,640 will serve as active-duty troops — 2,640 more than before, according to the March 4 decree.

The manpower balance remains strategically important as the Kremlin tries to sustain the war without full mobilization. Moscow continues to rely on contract recruitment and financial rewards to avoid the political backlash that followed the 2022 draft.

Become a member – go ad‑free

According to a decree issued in September 2024, the regular strength of the Russian army stood at 2,389,130 personnel, including 1.5 million active-duty troops.

Russia also moved from seasonal conscription in the spring and autumn to year-round conscription in 2026.

While conscripts are officially prohibited from serving abroad, reports suggest many are pressured into signing contracts with the Defense Ministry and deployed to fight in Ukraine.

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, told Sky News on Dec. 5, 2025, that more than 710,000 Russian troops were deployed along the front lines in Ukraine. By comparison, the Ukrainian army totaled 880,000 soldiers as of Jan. 15, 2025, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Become a member – go ad‑free

Amid the growing Russian threat in the region, Zelensky continues to urge European partners to establish joint forces of at least 3 million personnel. The president also warned that Russia plans to expand its regular army to 2.5 million by 2030.

At the same time, Russian losses in the war in Ukraine continue to mount. In January, Russian troop casualties exceeded the number of newly mobilized and contracted soldiers for the second consecutive month, according to Robert "Magyar" Brovdi, commander of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces.

That month, Russia recruited or mobilized around 22,000 personnel, while verified Russian losses reached 30,618 troops, Brovdi said, citing data from Ukraine's Defense Forces drone units. The figures indicate a negative balance of 8,618 personnel for the month.

read also

Russia’s mobilization arithmetic: How many soldiers can Putin send to war?
When Russia announced a “partial” mobilization in the fall of 2022, its society experienced a genuine shock. The queues at the Upper Lars border crossing into Georgia and the chaotic roundups of reservists are still fresh in public memory. The Russian authorities learned from that episode and shifted tactics toward a more concealed form of mobilization. Several tools were deployed at once: mass recruitment from prisons, sending convicts to the front in exchange for pardons, and aggressive enli
The Kyiv IndependentLiubov Tsybulska
RussiaRussian armed forcesVladimir PutinRussian troops
Avatar
Yuliia Taradiuk

Reporter

Yuliia Taradiuk is a Ukrainian reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been working with Lutsk-based misto.media, telling stories of Ukrainian fighters for the "All are gone to the front" project. She has experience as a freelance culture reporter, and a background in urbanism and activism, working for multiple Ukrainian NGOs. Yuliia holds B.A. degree in English language and literature from Lesya Ukrainka Volyn National University, she studied in Germany and Lithuania.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, March 4
Show More

Editors' Picks