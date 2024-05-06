Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, Martial law, Mobilization, Parliament
Zelensky asks parliament to extend martial law, mobilization for another 90 days

by Martin Fornusek May 6, 2024 6:28 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky in his office. (Ukraine's Presidential Office)
President Volodymyr Zelensky submitted a proposal to the parliament on May 6 to extend martial law and general mobilization for another 90 days from May 14.

The president first declared martial law and general mobilization on Feb. 24, 2022, when Russia started its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The measure has been repeatedly extended since then.

Ukraine's parliament previously extended martial law and mobilization from Feb. 14 until May 14.

Under martial law, Ukrainian men aged between 18 and 60, with some exceptions, are not allowed to leave the country as they may be called up for military service.

In April, the parliament passed a bill updating the rules pertaining to mobilization as the country seeks to replenish the ranks of its Armed Forces.

Parliament passes mobilization bill in second reading
Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, passed on April 11 the updated mobilization bill in its second reading, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said. The bill was supported by 283 lawmakers.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
