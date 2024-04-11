Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

Take survey
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Parliament, Verkhovna Rada, mobilization law, Mobilization
Edit post

Parliament passes mobilization bill in second reading

by Martin Fornusek April 11, 2024 10:49 AM 1 min read
Deputies vote during in the session hall of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, on Oct. 6, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Andrii Nesterenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, passed on April 11 the updated mobilization bill in its second reading, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said.

The bill was supported by 283 lawmakers. It is a key component of the government's efforts to update the legal framework around conscription in order to ramp up mobilization in 2024.

After an initial, contentious version of the mobilization bill was withdrawn in January, a new, updated version passed the first reading on Feb. 7. Lawmakers have proposed over 4,000 amendments to the bill since then.

The parliament voted to remove provisions on demobilization from the bill so that they can be considered separately.

Opinion: Ukraine may have no choice but to lower its fighting age
Editor’s Note: Brian Bonner, the Kyiv Post’s chief editor from 2008-2021, is the host of Hromadske Radio’s podcast “Ukraine Calling.” This weekly English-language program, released on Fridays, can be found on Hromadske’s YouTube channel and website, as well as on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, SoundCloud,…
The Kyiv IndependentBrian Bonner
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:59 AM

Popular poet Lazutkin named Defense Ministry spokesperson.

Born in Kyiv in 1978, Dmytro Lazutkin is a laureate of the Shevchenko National Prize, the country's highest award for works in culture and arts. While having background in multiple professions, he is best know for his work in poetry.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
3:14 AM

Russia attacks 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck nine communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 28 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 10. At least 119 explosions were recorded.
12:43 AM

Russian ex-warlord asks to fight in Ukraine.

Russian nationalist Igor Girkin, who was convicted of extremism back in January, will ask to be sent to fight in Ukraine. Girkin, also known by his alias "Strelkov," is an ex-intelligence officer who played a pivotal role in Russia's aggression against Ukraine in 2014.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.