Parliament passes mobilization bill in second reading

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, passed on April 11 the updated mobilization bill in its second reading, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said.

The bill was supported by 283 lawmakers. It is a key component of the government's efforts to update the legal framework around conscription in order to ramp up mobilization in 2024.

After an initial, contentious version of the mobilization bill was withdrawn in January, a new, updated version passed the first reading on Feb. 7. Lawmakers have proposed over 4,000 amendments to the bill since then.

The parliament voted to remove provisions on demobilization from the bill so that they can be considered separately.