News Feed, Ukraine, Mobilization
Zelensky signs 90-day extension of martial law, mobilization

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 12, 2024 11:59 AM 1 min read
Zelensky holds a phone call with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Jan. 29, 2024. (Volodymyr Zelenskyy / X)
President Volodymyr Zelensky on Feb. 12 signed bills extending martial law and mobilization for additional 90 days starting Feb. 14.

President Volodymyr Zelensky first declared martial law and general mobilization on Feb. 24, 2022, when Russia started its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The measure has been repeatedly extended since then.

Ukraine's parliament previously extended martial law and mobilization from November 2023 until Feb. 14, 2024.

Zelensky delivered a proposal to the parliament on Feb. 5 to extend the two measures for another 90 days. It was approved by the parliament on Feb. 6.

Under martial law, Ukrainian men aged between 18 and 60, with some exceptions, are not allowed to leave the country as they may be called up for military service.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
11:17 AM

Musk denies Starlink sales to Russia.

He said this in response to several media outlets and Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) reporting that Russia has Starlink and is increasingly using it on the front line in Ukraine.
10:58 AM

IMF delegation arrives in Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian officials.

A delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) arrived in Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian authorities and other stakeholders on strengthening Ukraine's financial capabilities, Vahram Stepanyan, the fund's resident representative to Ukraine, said on Feb. 12.
5:53 AM

Ukrainian teen basketball player killed in Germany.

17-year-old Volodymyr Yermakov played for the ART Giants youth basketball team in Dusseldorf. The night before an upcoming match, he and his teammate Artem Kozachenko were reportedly attacked with knives on the street.
2:23 AM

Former PM Alexander Stubb elected president of Finland.

Former Finnish Prime Minister Alexander Stubb has won Finland's presidential election on Feb. 11, finish narrowly ahead of former Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, in a race that heavily focused on the country's new role as a NATO neighbor of Russia.
12:36 AM

Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 153 times in 26 separate attacks throughout the day, firing at seven communities along the border on Feb. 11, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
