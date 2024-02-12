Zelensky signs 90-day extension of martial law, mobilization

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Feb. 12 signed bills extending martial law and mobilization for additional 90 days starting Feb. 14.

President Volodymyr Zelensky first declared martial law and general mobilization on Feb. 24, 2022, when Russia started its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The measure has been repeatedly extended since then.

Ukraine's parliament previously extended martial law and mobilization from November 2023 until Feb. 14, 2024.

Zelensky delivered a proposal to the parliament on Feb. 5 to extend the two measures for another 90 days. It was approved by the parliament on Feb. 6.

Under martial law, Ukrainian men aged between 18 and 60, with some exceptions, are not allowed to leave the country as they may be called up for military service.