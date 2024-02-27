Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Saudi Arabia, Middle East, Volodymyr Zelensky, Peace Negotiations
Edit post

Zelensky arrives in Saudi Arabia for talks with crown prince

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 27, 2024 4:17 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 27, 2024. (President Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Saudi Arabia to continue dialogue with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Zelensky announced on social media on Feb. 27.

The key topics Zelensky aims to discuss in Saudi Arabia are Ukraine's peace formula and the return of Ukrainian prisoners and deported people from Russia.

Saudi Arabia hosted an international summit on the peace formula in August 2023. The country has also played an important role in negotiating prisoner exchanges with Russia, allowing Ukraine to achieve a major exchange involving nearly 300 people in September 2022.

"We will also discuss promising areas of economic cooperation and the participation of Saudi Arabia in the reconstruction of Ukraine," Zelensky said.

Zelensky traveled to Saudi Arabia for the first time in May 2023, meeting the crown prince and appealing to Arab leaders to support Ukraine's peace plan.

Zelensky: Switzerland agrees to host Global Peace Summit
President Volodymyr Zelensky said that during his talks with his Swiss counterpart, the two leaders agreed to start preparations for holding the Global Peace Summit at the level of state leaders in Switzerland.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
12:56 PM

Ex-lawmaker Pashynskyi released on bail.

Former lawmaker Serhii Pashynskyi, suspected of illegally appropriating almost 100,000 metric tons of state-owned oil in 2014, was released from custody on bail, Pashynski said on social media on Feb. 27. The bail was set at Hr 272.5 million ($7.1 million).
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.