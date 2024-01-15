Skip to content
Zelensky: Switzerland agrees to host Global Peace Summit

by Martin Fornusek January 15, 2024 8:05 PM 2 min read
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky met his Swiss counterpart, Viola Amherd, in Bern, Switzerland, on Jan. 15, 2025. (Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky met his Swiss counterpart, Viola Amherd, the leaders of both chambers of the Swiss parliament, and other parliamentary leaders during his visit to Switzerland on Jan. 15.

Zelensky arrived in Switzerland earlier on Jan. 15. Following his visit to Switzerland's capital, Ukraine's head of state is expected to head to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Zelensky said that during his talks with Amherd, the two leaders agreed to start preparations for holding the Global Peace Summit at the level of state leaders in Switzerland.

A part of the preparations for the summit was a meeting of international advisors on Ukraine's peace formula held in Davos on Jan. 14.

"Today, at the meetings, we highlighted the success of yesterday's advisor meeting on the peace formula," Zelensky said.

"And I am grateful to Mrs. President and her team for agreeing that our teams will begin preparations for holding the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland - at the level of leaders - starting tomorrow."

Amherd commented that Switzerland will continue to advocate for reliable and lasting peace in Ukraine.

The two leaders also discussed a "new long-term support program" for Ukraine, Zelensky said, noting that the Central European country already provides humanitarian, financial, and political support.

Prior to his meeting with Amherd, Zelensky also met with Eric Nussbaumer, the head of the Swiss parliament's lower house, and with Eva Herzog, the head of the upper house, as well as leaders of parliamentary parties and groups.

According to Zelensky, the discussions with Switzerland's senior lawmakers concerned Bern's support for Ukraine's peace formula.

The Ukrainian president also informed Swiss officials of the situation on the battlefield and underscored the importance of Switzerland's participation in the special international tribunal on Russian war crimes.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Editors' Picks

