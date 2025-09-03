KI logo
Zelensky arrives in Denmark for talks with Nordic, Baltic leaders ahead of key European summit

by Martin Fornusek
President Volodymyr Zelensky and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen are holding a joint press conference in Lviv, Ukraine, on Feb. 23, 2024. (Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Denmark on Sept. 3 to meet with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and hold talks with leaders of the Nordic and Baltic countries, Ukrinform reported, citing Zelensky's spokesperson.

Zelensky will take part in negotiations in the format of the Nordic-Baltic Eight, spokesperson Serhii Nykyforov said.

The group includes Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden, countries that have been consistently among the staunchest supporters of Ukraine since the start of the full-scale Russian war.

Martin Fornusek

Senior News Editor

Martin Fornusek is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously worked as a news content editor at the media company Newsmatics and is a contributor to Euromaidan Press. He was also volunteering as an editor and translator at the Czech-language version of Ukraïner. Martin studied at Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, holding a bachelor's degree in security studies and history and a master's degree in conflict and democracy studies.

