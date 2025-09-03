Zelensky arrives in Denmark for talks with Nordic, Baltic leaders ahead of key European summit

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Denmark on Sept. 3 to meet with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and hold talks with leaders of the Nordic and Baltic countries, Ukrinform reported, citing Zelensky's spokesperson.

Zelensky will take part in negotiations in the format of the Nordic-Baltic Eight, spokesperson Serhii Nykyforov said.

The group includes Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden, countries that have been consistently among the staunchest supporters of Ukraine since the start of the full-scale Russian war.