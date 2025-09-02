Macron to meet Zelensky ahead of talks with European leaders in Paris, media reports

French President Emmanuel Macron will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris on the evening of Sept. 3, European Pravda reported on Sept. 2, citing an undisclosed source at the Elysee Palace.

Zelensky is expected to meet Macron ahead of a high-level summit of the so-called "Coalition of the Willing," scheduled for Sept. 4.

The summit, also to be held in Paris, is being convened at Ukraine's initiative, according to a French official.

The official said the meeting aims to send a clear message: countries willing and able to provide security guarantees to Ukraine have finalized the necessary technical groundwork, coordinated by their chiefs of defense and senior military officials.

"We are now ready to provide these security guarantees," the official said.

The source added that the coalition intends to increase support for Ukraine and apply further pressure on Russia, with the ultimate goal of securing a ceasefire.

While Kyiv's European partners have vowed to provide Ukraine with security guarantees to deter renewed Russian aggression — including a deployment of a multi-national "reassurance force" — Moscow has repeatedly rejected the presence of NATO troops as part of any peace deal.

The Kremlin has also dismissed ceasefire proposals and ramped up attacks against Ukrainian cities, with the Russian military recently announcing its intent to sustain its ground offensives and aerial campaign.

According to Axios, U.S. President Donald Trump is considering withdrawing from diplomatic efforts until one or both sides demonstrate what a White House source described as greater flexibility.

Despite months of U.S.-led diplomatic efforts, Trump has not taken concrete steps to pressure Moscow to stop fighting, while his administration paused military aid and intelligence sharing to Ukraine at various points.