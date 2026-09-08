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Zelensky, Norway’s Store discuss air defense, Freyja program ahead of King Harald’s funeral

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by Olena Goncharova
Zelensky, Norway’s Store discuss air defense, Freyja program ahead of King Harald’s funeral
Female members of an honour guard pack a Norwegian flag while lowering it for the night outside the Royal Palace on the eve of the funeral of King Harald V on Sept. 8, 2026 in Oslo, Norway. King Harald V of Norway died in the morning of August 28 at the age of 89. Tomorrow a State Funeral will be held with European royalty and political leaders amongst those paying tribute to the monarch. (Sean Gallup / Getty Images)

President Volodymyr Zelensky met Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store in Oslo on Sept. 8 to discuss strengthening Ukraine’s air defenses and advancing the Freyja anti-ballistic missile program.

"We discussed strengthening Ukraine’s air defense, our need for interceptor missiles, further work on the Freyja anti-ballistic program, and Ukraine’s preparations for winter," Zelensky said following the meeting.

Zelensky said he and Store would also meet with representatives of companies involved in developing Freyja, a Ukrainian-led European initiative intended to produce a lower-cost alternative to the U.S.-made Patriot system.

Ukraine aims to have a working prototype of Freyja ready in the first half of 2027. The project brings together Ukraine and nine European countries, including Norway, as well as several European defense manufacturers.

Zelensky arrived in Norway with First Lady Olena Zelenska ahead of the Sept. 9 funeral of King Harald V.

The president expressed condolences to Store over the monarch’s death and thanked Norway’s royal family and people for their support of Ukraine.

"Ukraine greatly appreciates all the support from the royal family and the entire Norwegian people," Zelensky said.

King Harald V died on Aug. 28 at Oslo University Hospital at the age of 89. Europe’s oldest reigning monarch at the time of his death, he had ruled Norway since 1991. His son automatically succeeded him as King Haakon VIII.

Zelensky and other international leaders are expected to attend the funeral ceremony in Oslo on Sept. 9.

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UkraineNorwayVolodymyr ZelenskyAir defense
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Olena Goncharova

Special Correspondent

Olena Goncharova is the Special Correspondent for the Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

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