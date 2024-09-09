The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
French billionaire Xavier Niel closes deal on historic merger of Ukrainian telecom companies

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 9, 2024 9:12 PM 2 min read
Lifecell logo, a Ukrainian mobile telephone network operator, is seen on a brand store in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Oct. 20, 2018. (Pavlo Conchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

French billionaire Xavier Niel’s investment company NJJ Capital has closed the deal on acquiring Lifecell, one of Ukraine's largest mobile operators, and Datagroup-Volia, one of Ukraine's largest fixed telecom and pay-TV providers.

The merger represents one of the largest acquisitions in Ukraine's history since Indian Mittal Steel purchased the Kryvorizhstal complex for $4.8 billion in 2005, before merging with Arcelor a year later and becoming ArcelorMittal.

Niel said he was "pleased to announce the completion of this landmark French investment in Ukraine's telecom sector, which we believe will provide significant and tangible benefits to customers, the market, and to the country."

"The closing of this landmark transaction will serve as a signal to others that Ukraine offers compelling opportunities, and that the time to invest is now," Niel added.

NJJ received regulatory approval from Ukraine's antitrust regulator in March to acquire Datagroup-Volia.

Part of Lifecell was indirectly owned by sanctioned oligarch Mikhail Fridman until Ukraine froze his shares in the company in October 2023.

A Kyiv Court ruled on April 16 to lift the seizure of Fridman's Lifecell shares, paving the way for the deal to go through. Mykhailo Shelemba, the CEO of Datagroup-Volia, said that the contract on the sale of the company prohibits any payment to Fridman.

Shelemba will lead Lifecell-Datagroup-Volia Group as CEO.

"This opportunity is only made possible through the bravery of Ukraine’s courageous defenders who are protecting the country at this critical time, and the over 5,000 talented and dedicated management team and employees of Datagroup-Volia and Lifecell," Shelemba said.

The employees have "demonstrated the utmost resilience and commitment to continuing to deliver high-quality services to Ukrainians every day, despite challenging circumstances."

French billionaire Xavier Niel planning to buy 2 Ukrainian telecoms companies in one of largest acquisitions in country’s history
The total value of the acquisition, including the purchase price and investment, is expected to be over $1 billion, a source involved in the deal told the Kyiv Independent. The final value of the deal will be announced at the close.
The Kyiv IndependentLiliane Bivings

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

7:28 PM

Latvia summons Russian charge d'affaires over drone crash.

The charge d'affaires "was requested to provide a comprehensive explanation of the incident, in which an unmanned aerial vehicle illegally violated Latvia's airspace while also carrying explosives," the Latvian Foreign Ministry said.
12:56 PM

Russia to participate in Chinese military drills in September.

The North-Joint 2024 will take place in the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk, with the aim of "enhancing strategic cooperation between the Chinese and Russian militaries and their ability to jointly respond to security threats," the Chinese Defense Ministry said.
