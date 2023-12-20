Skip to content
SBU puts Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman on wanted list

by Martin Fornusek December 20, 2023 9:10 PM 1 min read
Mikhail Fridman attends the plenary session of the Congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) on the sidelines of Russian Business Week in Moscow in March 2017. (Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) added Russian-Israeli business tycoon Mikhail Fridman to Ukraine's wanted list, according to the Interior Ministry's website.

Fridman was charged by the SBU on Sept. 5 for helping to finance Russia's war against Ukraine.

According to the security service, the oligarch has poured around 2 billion rubles ($22 million) into Russian military plants since the start of the full-scale invasion.

The date of Fridman's disappearance indicated on the website is Oct. 10, 2023.

The oligarch is under both international and Ukrainian sanctions, and Kyiv has blocked the assets of several of Fridman's companies.

Sense Bank, a former Ukrainian subsidiary of the Russian oligarch's Alfa Bank, was nationalized in July.

Fridman was arrested in the U.K. in December 2022 before being released on bail.

The Ukrainska Pravda news outlet managed to track down the tycoon in London in September this year.

Investigative Stories from Ukraine: Russian oligarchs continue luxurious life in London despite sanctions
Welcome to Investigative Stories from Ukraine, the Kyiv Independent’s newsletter that walks you through the most prominent investigations of the past week. If you are fond of in-depth journalism that exposes war crimes, corruption and abuse of power across state organizations in Ukraine and beyond,…
The Kyiv IndependentDaniil Ukhorskiy
Author: Martin Fornusek
