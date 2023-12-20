SBU puts Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman on wanted list

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) added Russian-Israeli business tycoon Mikhail Fridman to Ukraine's wanted list, according to the Interior Ministry's website.

Fridman was charged by the SBU on Sept. 5 for helping to finance Russia's war against Ukraine.

According to the security service, the oligarch has poured around 2 billion rubles ($22 million) into Russian military plants since the start of the full-scale invasion.

The date of Fridman's disappearance indicated on the website is Oct. 10, 2023.

The oligarch is under both international and Ukrainian sanctions, and Kyiv has blocked the assets of several of Fridman's companies.

Sense Bank, a former Ukrainian subsidiary of the Russian oligarch's Alfa Bank, was nationalized in July.

Fridman was arrested in the U.K. in December 2022 before being released on bail.

The Ukrainska Pravda news outlet managed to track down the tycoon in London in September this year.