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While Ukraine aid runs dry, Trump asks for record-breaking $1.5 trillion in military spending

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by Abbey Fenbert
While Ukraine aid runs dry, Trump asks for record-breaking $1.5 trillion in military spending
U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on March 31, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump is asking Congress to approve approximately $1.5 trillion in defense spending for fiscal year 2027, according to a budget proposal released by the White House on April 3.

The proposed budget calls for a $445 billion (44%) increase in military funds from 2026. If approved, it would represent the largest defense budget in modern history.

Trump's massive request in defense funds coincides with a 99% drop in U.S. military aid to Ukraine during his first year back in office.

Since his inauguration in January 2025, Trump has not allocated any new defense aid packages under the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) — a tool frequently used by his predecessor, former President Joe Biden.

Instead, the Trump administration has opted to sell weapons to Ukraine via NATO partners, using the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL).

But the PURL program may also be at risk as Trump's focus veers from ending Russia's war in Ukraine to waging a new U.S. war in the Middle East.

Trump has reportedly threatened to stop supplying weapons to Ukraine unless European countries assist the U.S. military effort in Iran, namely by helping unblock the Strait of Hormuz. The key oil passage has been shut down since the U.S. and Israel launched the war in Iran, disrupting global energy markets.

The new massive defense spending request reflects the Trump administration's hawkish pivot in 2026, with the U.S. president launching a surprise attack on Venezuela in January and the joint assault on Iran less than two months later.

Previously, Trump hailed himself as a peacemaker, and complained bitterly about U.S. involvement in foreign wars — including funds for Ukraine.

The proposed 2027 budget also calls for large-scale cuts to domestic programs and humanitarian aid to offset the military increase. Earlier in the week, Trump signaled his spending priorities in remarks at the White House on April 1.

"We're fighting wars. We can't take care of day care," Trump said. "It's not possible for us to take care of day care, Medicaid, Medicare — all these individual things."

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The U.S. attack on Iran has opened a new set of strategic dilemmas for Western support of Ukraine and efforts to contain Russia. Yet, already before the latest escalation in the Middle East, there were various vagaries for Europe’s approach to Trump’s attempts to end the Russo-Ukrainian War. These risks will remain independently from the length and outcome of the Iran War. Tensions have been constantly rising, over the last year, between the U.S. and its European allies over how the West shou
The Kyiv IndependentAndreas Umland

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Abbey Fenbert

Senior News Editor

Abbey Fenbert is a senior news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She is a freelance writer, editor, and playwright with an MFA from Boston University. Abbey served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2008-2011.

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