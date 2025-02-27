The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, USAID, United States, Ukraine, Donald Trump, Trump & Ukraine
Trump admin says it's cutting 90% of USAID foreign aid contracts

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 27, 2025 11:09 AM 2 min read
The U.S. Agency of International Development (USAID) flag flies in front of the agency's headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 15, 2014. (J. David Ake/Getty Images)
The Trump administration said on Feb. 26 that it is terminating over 90% of the U.S. Agency for International Development's (USAID) foreign aid contracts, cutting $60 billion in foreign assistance, the U.S. media reported.

The step comes after U.S. President Donald Trump's administration halted almost all foreign aid for 90 days for a review amid efforts to shutter the aid agency and merge it under the State Department.

The cuts will include 5,800 of 6,200 USAID contracts, purportedly saving $54 billion, and 4,100 of 9,100 State Department grants, for a cut of $4.4 billion, Politico reported.

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, USAID has provided $2.6 billion in humanitarian aid, $5 billion in development assistance, and more than $30 billion in direct budget support to Kyiv.

The agency has funded school reconstruction, bomb shelters, critical energy repairs, and civil society initiatives.

The fate of the remaining USAID projects is to be determined in ongoing court battles with the administration.

The White House has accused the agency of pushing a "liberal agenda" and widespread waste, despite foreign aid making up just 1% of the federal budget.

Elon Musk, Trump's ally who oversees the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has led the charge against USAID, laying off staff and attacking the agency in public, often making baseless or false claims about its work.

USAID cuts not only marked a significant realignment of U.S. foreign policy but also threatened various Ukrainian organizations and projects across multiple sectors reliant on U.S. funding.

Ukraine is in talks with private and EU partners to replace funding sources for key projects in energy infrastructure, veterans' affairs, and more.

Ukraine war latest: Trump says he will meet Zelensky on Feb. 28 in Washington to sign agreement on minerals
Key developments on Feb. 26: * Trump says he will meet Zelensky on Feb. 28 in Washington to sign agreement on minerals * No security guarantees in US minerals deal, to be discussed later, Zelensky says * US, Russia to meet again tomorrow in Istanbul, Lavrov says * No sanctions relief for Russia…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
8:36 PM
Video

US author explains Donald Trump’s Russia, KGB connections.

Craig Unger is an American journalist and writer who has written two books on Donald Trump’s connections to Russia’s security services and the Russian mafia stretching all the way back to the 1980s. Unger says he is “absolutely certain” that the U.S. president is a Russian asset whose current actions are benefiting Russian President Vladimir Putin, and destroying relationships with long-time allies.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.