'We will be asking for that money' — Trump says Europe should repay US for Ukraine aid

U.S. President Donald Trump claimed on Sept. 3 that he will ask European countries to repay Washington for ammunition and military aid given to Ukraine under former President Joe Biden.

The demand comes amid Trump's growing fury with European and NATO countries for their refusal to join the U.S. war against Iran, which has dragged on for six months. Hostilities flared again in recent days after the U.S. launched 100 strikes against Iran on Sept. 1.‌‌‌‌"(T)he Biden Administration gave far more Munitions away to Ukraine, at no cost to them, whatsoever, than we have used in Iran," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

"Hundreds of Billions of Dollars was given to Ukraine and NATO, free of charge, that Europe would have paid for — If they were only asked, but we will be asking for that money, though somewhat belatedly." ‌‌‌‌

In the post, Trump also lambasted media reports that the U.S. military was running low on missile stocks due to the war against Iran. ‌‌‌‌

"For the treasonous SCUM that refuses to accurately report on our Military Operation in Iran, we have virtually unlimited amounts of Mid to High Grade Ammunition, far more than we could ever use for this, or for any other War (which is highly unlikely!), that could improbably take place," wrote the American Commander-in-Chief. ‌‌‌‌

The new post is the latest instance of Trump bristling over U.S. aid to Ukraine and NATO, which he has frequently both exaggerated and decried.

‌‌‌‌Responding to President Volodymyr Zelensky's call for more Patriot systems amid a critical air defense shortage that has led to record civilian deaths across Ukraine, Trump himself said on Aug. 7 that military aid had depleted U.S. stockpiles‌‌‌‌"We want missiles too," Trump said. "Biden gave (Zelensky) $300 billion worth of ammunition."

It is not clear where Trump's "$300 billion" figure comes from — previously, Trump claimed Biden sent Ukraine $500 billion in aid, while Zelensky has said the total is around $100 billion.

Throughout his second term in office, Trump has argued that Europe should pay for Ukraine's defense against Russia. He has also previously demanded repayment from Ukraine for U.S. aid. ‌‌‌‌

During the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Feb. 22, Trump said that the United States would "get our money back" after Ukraine agreed to a deal giving Washington access to half its revenues from critical natural resources.‌‌‌‌"I want them to give us something for all of the money that we put up," said Trump. "We're asking for rare earth and oil — anything we can get."

Under the Trump administration, U.S. aid to Ukraine has ground to a halt, leaving Europe and NATO countries to shoulder the financial burden of supporting Kyiv amid Russia's full-scale invasion.

‌