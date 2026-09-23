Putin to be invited to G20 Summit in Miami, Rubio reveals

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

The U.S. will invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to the G20 Summit in Miami this December, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sept. 23, following a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

The Group of 20, or G20, is a major international economic forum. Russia remains a member of the G20 although it was kicked out of the G8 following its illegal annexation of Ukraine's Crimea in 2014.

"We think it's an opportunity for (Putin) to engage not just with the (U.S.) president but with other world leaders. We hope that's an invitation he'll accept," Rubio told journalists. "We remain open to engaging."

If Putin does attend, this would mark his second visit to the U.S. during President Donald Trump’s second term. His first state visit in nearly a decade took place in August 2025, when he traveled to Alaska for talks on the war in Ukraine that did not yield any major breakthroughs.

Following the Alaska summit, Trump said in September 2025 that he would "love" to host Putin at the G20 summit.

President Volodymyr Zelensky signaled in an interview with German media published on Sept. 12 that he would be ready to meet with Putin at the G20 summit, saying, "We have to meet, to speak and make decisions."