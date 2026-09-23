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Putin to be invited to G20 Summit in Miami, Rubio reveals

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by Kate Tsurkan
Putin to be invited to G20 Summit in Miami, Rubio reveals
U.S. President Donald Trump (R) reaches out to shake hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin as they pose on a podium on the tarmac after arrival at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, on Aug. 15, 2025. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

The U.S. will invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to the G20 Summit in Miami this December, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sept. 23, following a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

The Group of 20, or G20, is a major international economic forum. Russia remains a member of the G20 although it was kicked out of the G8 following its illegal annexation of Ukraine's Crimea in 2014.

"We think it's an opportunity for (Putin) to engage not just with the (U.S.) president but with other world leaders. We hope that's an invitation he'll accept," Rubio told journalists. "We remain open to engaging."

If Putin does attend, this would mark his second visit to the U.S. during President Donald Trump’s second term. His first state visit in nearly a decade took place in August 2025, when he traveled to Alaska for talks on the war in Ukraine that did not yield any major breakthroughs.

Following the Alaska summit, Trump said in September 2025 that he would "love" to host Putin at the G20 summit.

President Volodymyr Zelensky signaled in an interview with German media published on Sept. 12 that he would be ready to meet with Putin at the G20 summit, saying, "We have to meet, to speak and make decisions."

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Kate Tsurkan

Culture Reporter

Kate Tsurkan is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent who writes mostly about culture-related topics. Her newsletter Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan, which focuses specifically on Ukrainian culture, is published weekly by the Kyiv Independent and is partially supported by a generous grant from the Nadia Sophie Seiler Fund. Kate co-translated Oleh Sentsov’s “Diary of a Hunger Striker,” Myroslav Laiuk’s “Bakhmut,” Andriy Lyubka’s “War from the Rear,” and Khrystia Vengryniuk’s “Long Eyes,” among other books. Some of her previous writing and translations have appeared in the New Yorker, Vanity Fair, Harpers, the Washington Post, the New York Times, the Los Angeles Review of Books, and elsewhere. She is the co-founder of Apofenie Magazine and, in addition to Ukrainian and Russian, also knows French.

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